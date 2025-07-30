Shannon Sharpe has been officially fired

The brash and outspoken NFL Hall of Famer settled a $50M lawsuit after first denying the accuser

Shannon Sharpe, the very verbose NFL Hall of Famer who denied the civil lawsuit brought by his rape accuser, has been served his termination papers.

ESPN has officially fired Sharpe, 57, two weeks after he settled the $50 million lawsuit involving an unnamed OnlyFans model who accused him of rape, sodomy and domestic violence and intentional infliction of emotional harm in November 2024 and January 2025.

At first, Sharpe denied that he had assaulted her or had sex with her against her will when the suit was filed back in April 2025. He even outed her, name-wise, and claimed that her civil lawsuit was nothing more than a “shakedown.” Sharpe even vowed to return to ESPN when the NFL preseason begins, which is on Saturday, Aug. 2.

But executives at ESPN, which is owned by Disney, decided that Sharpe’s employment at the worldwide sports leader was no longer tenable or desirable. This is especially true after the more salacious and disturbing details of the alleged rapes came to light after the lawsuit was originally filed.

Interestingly enough, Sharpe was involved in another sexual matter when he claims he accidentally livestreamed himself having sex with an unnamed woman at his home in the fall of 2024. It is unclear if the two episodes involved the same woman.

Sharpe first rose to fame as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history with the Denver Broncos and won three Super Bowls, with the latter happening with the Baltimore Ravens.

His second iteration of fame happened when he became a popular television sports analyst and eventually joined Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed” opposite the infamous Skip Bayless. Sharpe leveraged that renewed fame to joined ESPN’s “First Take” when thing soured at “Undisputed after six years.

Sharpe was guest hosting on Mondays and Tuesdays, often uttering strong and controversial opinions, when he was forced to step down from Stephen A. Smith’s “First Take.”