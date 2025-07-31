From five felonies to seven figures: Billionaire Barbie

How LaToya Littles transformed prison time into a tax empire that generates $500K annually

LaToya Littles never planned to become a household name in financial education. Known globally as Billionaire Barbie, the seven-figure entrepreneur and wealth educator has built an empire helping thousands transform their lives through legitimate tax preparation businesses—all while proving that past mistakes don’t have to define future success.

After serving time for five convictions, Littles started her first business with just $1,200 and a kiosk in a Hawaiian military mall. Today, she’s the founder of Rich Off Taxes, Billionaire Business Credit, and Billionaire Luxury Digitals, generating over $500,000 in digital course revenue in 2022 alone. Her “90 Days to 6 Figures” system has become a movement, particularly among single mothers, formerly incarcerated individuals, and aspiring entrepreneurs seeking fresh starts.

With her bold, no-fluff approach to wealth building, Littles has turned what many consider a mundane seasonal service into a year-round goldmine. Her success story challenges conventional narratives about second chances while demonstrating how strategic business building, combined with authentic personal branding, can create generational wealth. Through her comprehensive programs, she’s proving that financial freedom doesn’t require college degrees, substantial loans, or prior business experience—just the right system and unwavering determination.

Walk us through your journey from five felonies to seven figures.

Let’s just say a whole lot of favor, a whole lot of Jesus Christ. I want to give a shout out to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, because honestly, there is no way to describe my life, my story, what I’ve been through, what I’ve been able to overcome without mentioning that. I cannot take all the credit.

Starting off coming from where I come from — I’m from Jacksonville, Florida, from a part of town called the East Side, out East Duval County. It was the worst neighborhood to be from. Coming from where I came from, we only saw so much. The five-block radius thing is really true. But getting outside of that and seeing that it’s a really big world out here, I just always dreamt really, really big and just had faith even before I knew what having faith was.

I didn’t allow my environment to keep me down for long. I can’t say that it never held me down because it did — obviously, five felonies, you have to know I’ve really been through some stuff. But I was always able to come out of whatever was thrown at me, dust myself off, get back up and get to it, and never stop dreaming, never stop reinventing myself.

The key takeaway I want from this today is that you should never let your past, or anyone, for that matter, define you. You can be literally whoever you want to be. If you got to recreate yourself a billion times, do it until you become the best version of yourself that you want to see.

How did you come up with the name “Billionaire Barbie”?

Before I got into finance, I was known for hair, and my hair company was Billionaire’s Hair. Billionaire’s Hair, to me, meant billions of souls to Christ through hair, because I feel like I’m really blessed. From the outside, it’s probably everything a girl wants to see, so of course I’m going to attract them in. But I would make sure every young lady who sat in my chair — we’re going to have that God conversation because you’re sitting with me for hours while I’m doing your hair.

It really was my ministry. I literally have people accept Christ in my chair and everything. I feel like the way that I represent Christ is very nontraditional. This is not your grandma’s walk with the Lord. There’s something different over here. It’s a real personal relationship.

That’s where a billion came from. I was just like, no, we’re going to think the biggest — one billion. And then on top of that, billions of souls to Christ through hair. Billionaire Barbie just came from that. I was always Barbie because I had an obsession with Barbie growing up. I had every Barbie doll you can think of, every dollhouse, car, all the clothes, all of that stuff. So, I just kind of merged them two together.

Can you share details about the charges that led to your incarceration?

I went to prison for credit card fraud, identity theft, theft by receiving, dischargeable weapon on the property of another without their permission — which that charge was a blessing — and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. So, it was bad. It was really bad.

I was a product of my environment. When I was growing up, I wanted to be a dope boy — that was my dream, because a drug dealer had everything you wanted to see, and I didn’t want to be the girlfriend or the wife. I wanted to be the guy in charge. But I didn’t know then it was just misplaced. I just knew I wanted to be a boss. I just only saw what my environment allowed me to see.

I think being a product of that, just getting caught up in all the wrong things, selling drugs, all of that stuff. It just was really, really bad. I even think back now to that person and I’m like, who is that? That’s not me, but actually, that is me. I know that girl from then could just imagine — I know she’s so proud of this girl right now, for sure, because this is what we visualized and we dreamed up on those days, and now it came to pass.

What moment during incarceration shifted your mindset?

I wasn’t even close to Billionaire Barbie back then. I was just Barbie back then. When you’re incarcerated, that’s crime school, so to speak. You’re going to go there and figure out and learn how to do stuff because you’re in there with people that did stuff.

I wouldn’t say being incarcerated inspired me to want to do business — definitely not. I would say being incarcerated inspired me to want to do better, though, to never want to be in that situation ever again. It was my wake-up call. It made me see, “Oh, okay, this is not a game. It’s not a joke. If you do the crime, you’re gonna do the time, and I can’t do the time. So, I’m not doing crime.”

Tell us about making $15,000 in one day selling hair bundles.

Fast forward to when I moved to Hawaii. Remember now, I’m a convicted felon. Ironically, I was going to join the army when I was incarcerated. My plan was to get out, join the army, because I figured I’m already used to this regimented lifestyle. But the year I got out is when they stopped felons from being able to go in. So, it was ironic that I got married to military and still ended up affiliated.

When I moved there, I got this job at an architecture firm, and it was a really great job. But I knew God led me to quit that job to open up my kiosk inside the Military Mall. I did a grand opening. I had the radio station come out, put drops on the radio, and people pulled up. I sold every bundle of hair that I had — $15,000 in one day. Even at the end, people were buying stuff that didn’t even make sense, like a straight bundle and a curly bundle. It was just support.

That was my first taste of legal money, something I didn’t have to do something illegal for, or dance at a club for. It was like, wow, I found my niche. We have an inside joke here, but it’s like, “Oh, you found your moo.” So I found my moo with the hair.

What would you say to someone who doesn’t believe they deserve a second or third chance?

First of all, there is no condemnation in Christ Jesus. Being in Christ is not being condemned. First thing I’m going to tell you is you got to get in touch with Christ, because if you were in touch with Christ, there would be no way you would feel trapped or bound by anything, definitely not your past.

Once we start there with that foundation, the next thing is mindset. You have to get your mindset in a place where you’re telling yourself that you’re winning and you’re going to win. It takes prayer, meditation. You can go on YouTube — YouTube is a great resource for meditations and subconsciously reprogramming your mind.

You’ve got to work on that mind. You cannot let your thoughts run rampant because it is what you say it is. If you say you can do it, you can do it, but if you say you can’t do it, you’re not going to. And it’s that simple.

Why is the tax industry one of the most overlooked opportunities for wealth building?

I think it’s the most overlooked because people don’t understand it, and they think it’s super complicated and super complex when it’s really not, especially nowadays that you have ChatGPT. There are a lot of resources at your fingertips now that weren’t there when I came in the game.

I think it’s just a scary thing for them, especially in the Black community. They’re made to think the IRS is something scary or to be afraid of. But no, you’re paying your contribution to society. There are certain deductions, adjustments, credits, refundable credits — savings that you qualify for based off of what you do, how much money you make, what you’re spending money on, how your business is structured.

Knowing that you can save yourself so much money, and you can take that money and funnel it into your business and other things to help grow you. I think it’s just overlooked because it’s misunderstood, and people just don’t want to sit down and learn it.

What were the biggest lessons from transitioning from hustle to CEO?

Quality control when you have a product. I went through a crazy situation—I became known for popup sales, and I had a really big sale where I did $217,000 in three days. That was a complete disaster, but it was a big lesson to learn.

First thing: If you’re selling a product, quality control. If you’re doing a service, quality control and customer service number one. Communicate with your customers, let them know what’s going on, and you’re gonna have a loyal customer base that’s gonna support you. My crowd came with me from hair into taxes and credit and funding.

What systems helped you evolve from survival mode into structured business leadership?

Delegating everything and overseeing, letting go of so much control inside the company. Knowing how to delegate was the game changer for me, because it used to be a one-woman show, but there’s only so far you can scale that.

When I learned how to hire virtual assistants for different tasks, have teams set up to handle customer service, and release control — even if they made mistakes, even if I gotta go back in and fix things — it’s a lot better and more scalable than me trying to have 800 hands and do everything.

What role has authenticity played in your success?

Authenticity is very, very important. I don’t do fake marketing. I do lifestyle marketing. Everything you see me doing, we’re really doing it. We really pay for this stuff, we really make these moves. It’s all real, because I can’t sell something that doesn’t work.

I always tell people start from right at the level that you’re at. Don’t look at my authenticity in my chapter 1,000 and be like, “Oh, I don’t want to post mine because look at hers.” When I didn’t even have the following, when I wasn’t getting the engagement, the likes and the comments, I was still getting sales because I would just post it. I don’t care if they comment on it or like it. They saw it, and as long as they click that link and tap in, that’s all I care about.

What has been one of the most emotional moments of your journey?

When I got into taxes, credit and funding, it was just giving a person a whole new lease on life — life-changing money. Fixing their credit, maximizing their tax refund, getting personal funding and business funding, and starting that business and being successful at it all just because they decided to tap in.

When my students tell me they bought their mama a house or retired their mama, they bought a house, they’re buying cars — that right there is it for me. One of my students came to my 40th birthday. She brought 10 kids with her, and I told her, “Bring them by the mansion and let them get in the pool. I want them to walk through that mansion and experience those vibrations. Those kids are never gonna forget that.”

When she was leaving, she told her kids, “You’re gonna come meet the lady who made all this possible. My kids are experiencing a different side of life and things they never seen or did before, all because of you.” I’m getting emotional right now. That’s crazy to me, and I wasn’t expecting that from her. I just believe in putting people in a vibration, because that’s what it took for me.

What do you want readers to take away from your upcoming book “Fell Into Fortune”?

Recreate yourself a billion times if you need to to get to where you want to go. Ask yourself, what do you want to do if money was not a factor? If nothing was impossible? What is it that you want to do? And then just go for that, and then just cut off all the noise.

My book is going to teach you how to be resilient, how to keep getting back up. Like Cardi B says, if they knock you down nine times, get up 10 times. Keep getting back up. Don’t let anything in life — your past, a person, nothing—hold you back and just go for it, because just imagine, you could be giving up right before your breakthrough is about to hit.

If it’s dark, it can’t stay dark forever. So just keep going until you see the light, because that next light you see might be the one that changes your life for real. No matter what disappointments you face, no matter how many losses you take, how many people say no, how many doors close in your face—just don’t stop. Keep grinding, because all you need is that one play, that one door to open, that one yes that’ll change your whole life.