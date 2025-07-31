Andre Hill’s McDonald’s empire built on community secrets

How the Detroit native turned five Columbus restaurants into generational wealth through unconventional strategies

Andre Hill, president of Hill Organization and McDonald’s owner-operator of five thriving restaurants in Columbus, Ohio, has built one of the top-performing franchise groups in the country. His journey from Detroit to franchise success exemplifies how corporate experience, family values, and community commitment can create sustainable business growth while serving underserved communities.

Hill’s path to franchise ownership wasn’t traditional. Rather than immediately joining his mother’s McDonald’s operation, he pursued education and corporate experience at Ford Motor Company, where he led large-scale hiring and training efforts. This strategic approach—what he calls “stealing with pride” from corporate America—allowed him to bring valuable systems, processes, and leadership skills to the family business. His story demonstrates how second-generation entrepreneurs can add value to existing family enterprises while building their own legacy.

At the heart of Hill’s success is his commitment to community-driven business practices. By hiring from within the communities his restaurants serve and maintaining strong relationships with local organizations, he’s created a model that proves profitable businesses can be powerful community assets.

You’ve built a reputation for scaling community-driven experiences. How do you ensure that your McDonald’s locations stay deeply connected to the communities they serve?

One of the various ways that we do that is hiring from within the community that we serve. If you hire those who work for you, that means you hire those who care about the communities that you actually work in. Also being visual as an owner, operator, as a president, whatever your title is, respect is earned not given. Just because I’m a boss doesn’t mean that you respect me, so I treat everybody the same, from our maintenance person to the person doing fries to my general managers.

They relate to me pretty well because I treat everybody the same. They’re open to speaking with me. They’re open to telling me about the business of the community, what’s going on. I also try to make sure to keep an ear to the streets and keep my relationship strong with those within the community. So I know the ebb and flows and the changes of what’s taking place in the community, and I try to be a part of that change.

Walk us through your journey to becoming an astute businessman owning five McDonald’s restaurants.

I come from the Detroit area of Michigan. Something that a lot of people don’t know, people think like Detroit to shoot them up, gang, gang. There’s a huge, thriving Black community in Detroit, and I’ve been blessed enough to be around people like yourself, people like Munson Steed, the founder of Rolling Out magazine, who used to come in and out of town in Detroit, being a part of organizations that allow people of color to get exposure as kids and to be around professionals, businessmen and women entrepreneurs that look like us. Which has allowed me to know what I am capable of.

I had a mom who did it like nobody ever has done. I come from a single-family household. She had two kids, one of them was handicapped, and I always told myself, if my mother can raise the ranks that she has—she became an executive at General Motors, after that she owned a dealership, and after owning a dealership she got into McDonald’s, which has allowed me to get here.

One of the main reasons why I do what I do is because I know how much exposure is key. I want that little kid, that little Black or brown kid that I used to be, to see somebody who looks like me and understand you can be me one day.

Which strategies have helped Hill Organization thrive during economic uncertainty when others are scaling back?

One of the things that has really helped me and my mother’s organization is that both of us come from corporate America backgrounds. What I’ve learned in corporate America is you steal with pride. What corporate America will teach you is that systems and processes matter, and consistency is what continues to help you stay in place and make the moves that you need to make, no matter if you’re having down months or up months. As long as your systems and processes stay consistent, so will your business.

I didn’t just wake up and start working for my mother when she started owning McDonald’s. I was in grad school at Clark Atlanta. My passion wasn’t necessarily to come work for my mother when she started. My passion was to go and get educated on how to help her run a business better than what she’s running it, because one day I’m going to have to take that business over.

I give this to anybody who is looking at becoming an entrepreneur or any second-generation person whose parents own a business: if you want to take over your parents’ business, I suggest you go work for somebody else. Create a value for yourself that you can bring into your parents’ business or your family’s organization to evolve and create an impact. Don’t just go work for your parents. Go and learn something that you can bring to the game.

What have been some of the greatest advantages and lessons of running a family business with your mom and your kids by your side?

Some of the greatest advantages is that she’s my mom. So any point in time I get out of line, she can cuss me out and slap me up and throw me right back in. I’m big on creating generational wealth. Whatever my mother had established, I was going to move myself over into that because that’s how you create generational wealth.

The biggest advantage is me knowing that something that my mother has founded, I can take and evolve and move forward. And hopefully, my kids will be able to take that as well and continue to grow it. That’s what keeps me motivated.

It’s hard to be in a family business. When I first started working for my mother nine years ago, it was hard. I’d never worked for her in my life, and she was my mother. You find yourself having to separate and calm this down because I want you to be my mother too, and not just the person I report to. You gotta figure out how you distinguish that fine line between family and business partners.

Your corporate experience at Ford Motor Company involved large-scale hiring and training efforts. How has that shaped your approach to developing talent within your restaurants?

Because of the sheer magnitude in which I did that at Ford Motor Company, I’ve been able to take what I learned and bring it to my own business. I’ve really understood how valuable training is, especially when you deal with people who can change jobs at a high pace. I don’t want you to leave me if you’re a great person. Good people that don’t have a good time at your business leave, and bad people stay and ruin your business.

One thing I try to do in particular is identify those who have high potential in terms of talent, and also those who show that they are self-motivating and those who have a sense of urgency. Even if you don’t have talent, but I know that you got fire under your butt, and you get to work on time, you come every day to show out and show improvement, I can do something with you.

Creating training programs for Ford Motor Company at such a high scale for hundreds or maybe thousands of people has created a way for me to do that for the 300 employees that we have within our organization.

What challenges and opportunities have you faced as a Black franchise owner, and what advice would you give to young Black entrepreneurs looking to follow your path?

When you talk about challenges, there’s not a lot of me out there. Who can I talk to to get advice from? Who can I talk to that can even understand the magnitude of business that I’m dealing with? One of the biggest challenges in my experience is finding those key people that I’ll call your inner circle to actually talk to about your problems.

A lot of us, when it comes to the people that we hire that look like us, because of the comfortability that our people have with us as owners, sometimes that diminishes the performance that the crew has because they’re like, “Oh, that’s Cousin Andre. I’ll come in late today.” You wouldn’t do that if you were working for somebody else.

A lot of times you are given challenging restaurants to purchase in neighborhoods that have populations that look like us, and they’re not as easy to run. You have to go in there and really create an impact, and that’s hard to continue to do over and over and expect us to continue to be successful. That’s systematic.

My advice: Always find a support group. Get you a mentor. Get you somebody that’s going to tell you right or wrong, that’s not a yes man. Get the yes men out of your team—they ain’t helping you, they’re really hindering you. Also get real support. Get a sponsor—that’s somebody who talks well about you in rooms that you can’t get into. Continue to build your network. It’s about resources, not about money. The money is going to come, but build your network and get with people who’s going to teach you and coach you.

In what ways are you engaged with making sure you are making an impact in your community?

I stay aligned with a couple of different organizations in Columbus. One in particular is CND. Every year we try to sponsor their National Black College tour. We give tablets, T-shirts that we partner up with the Dirt Label out in Detroit to design really cool tees for all the kids that go on the tour. We give them beverages, snacks—we just have a real cool day out of it.

This year with CND, we are going to be giving 50 backpacks with gift bags for 50 girls for back to school. We’ve partnered up with Bree Baker, who founded Justice for Black Girls. She was a McDonald’s Change Leader a few years back. This is how relationships evolve—we’re doing a back-to-school drive in Columbus in August, and we’re going to present 50 backpacks to 50 girls that are within the CND organization.

Andre Hill’s story demonstrates that successful franchise ownership requires more than business acumen—it demands community investment, family collaboration, and a commitment to creating opportunities for others. His approach to building generational wealth through McDonald’s franchises offers a blueprint for entrepreneurs seeking to create lasting impact while achieving financial success. Through his combination of corporate expertise and community-first values, Hill has created a model that proves profitable businesses can be powerful agents of positive change.