Danielle Kroeger turns addiction recovery into safe spaces

How one mother transformed 18 years of struggle into healing advocacy for others

Danielle Kroeger knows intimately what it means to need a safe space. After 18 years of substance use that began when she was just 12 years old, she’s now a mother of five who has transformed her recovery journey into a mission to create healing environments for others, particularly youth and marginalized communities.

As a Youth Engagement Specialist, Kroeger draws from her life experiences to advocate for both recovery support and prevention services. Her approach to building safe spaces was shaped not only by her own struggles with addiction and trauma, but also by watching her older brother cycle in and out of prison throughout his adult life. Today, approaching three years in recovery, she channels her deep desire to help others into meaningful advocacy work.

Kroeger’s philosophy centers on autonomy, non-judgment, and the crucial understanding that recovery looks different for everyone. Her work spans from harm-reduction services for those still in active addiction to creating judgment-free zones where people can be their authentic selves. Through her advocacy, she demonstrates how personal pain can become a powerful tool for helping others heal.

What inspired you to begin creating and holding space for others to heal?

I think that ultimately watching my brother be in and out of prison for the mass majority of his adult life was probably where that started for me. Every time that he would be released from parole, he would come back into a very stigmatized community, and it was very hard for him to feel like he was able to ever get ahead. And whenever he was in prison, I missed that connection with him.

But I sympathized with his situation and his lifestyle prior to going into prison, and that helped me help other people and it healed my heart while he was gone. And then, whenever he would come home, I would try to do my best to have a space for him where he could feel like he was himself without judgment.

How have your own life experiences involving trauma and recovery shaped the way you approach building safe spaces today?

I am in recovery. I’ve had over a decade, almost two decades worth of substance use, and during my active addiction, obviously there was a lot of trauma. There was some sexual assault, and going through that afterwards helped me learn what worked for me. And so, whenever I approach somebody else, it’s always a lot easier now to just remember what things worked for me and what didn’t, and making sure that somebody’s ready to talk before you try to force them to.

How do you personally define a safe space, and what are the most important ingredients that make it effective for people in recovery?

Autonomy, for sure. I think that that is ultimately the biggest thing for me as far as safe spaces. But just that non-judgmental place where somebody can truly be their true self. I’ve never met somebody that I couldn’t sit and have a conversation with, and then them feel like they were unsafe. That’s never been something that someone’s repeated back to me that they felt unsafe with me having a conversation, because autonomy and just making sure that you’re protecting that.

You’re protecting that rapport that you build with a person and you’re protecting the trust that you have with them, and the confidence and protecting the space, not only physically but emotionally. … Boundaries are huge.

What are some of the toughest challenges you face while trying to create or maintain a safe space, especially when peer pressure or outside judgment threatens to break that trust?

I think that would probably take me back to the conversation we were just having about my brother. For me, and from not a professional standpoint, for me, helping create a safe space for him whenever he was paroled, making sure that space is for my family — my immediate family and him — and not for his past life friends to come into that space, because then it’s no longer safe. There is that peer pressure and there is that lifestyle that’s trying to seep into the space. And that’s just not okay.

How do you make sure that every individual, especially those from marginalized communities, feels like their voice matters and their identity is honored in the spaces you’ve created?

I can’t say that I have a perspective for all marginalized communities, because nobody does. But what I can speak on is sexuality. So marginalized communities from like LGBTQ communities, I can speak from that perspective. And again, it’s just like I’ve been saying, non-judgmental. It’s making sure that you’re creating a space for someone where they’re truly welcome.

How do you balance the need to support someone else through deep emotional pain while also respecting your privacy and personal boundaries?

That’s hard. I mean that’s probably the hardest thing because you have to give part of yourself to somebody. I think whenever you’re building that trust and just knowing what you choose to give, I think, before ever even considering doing it, is the most important thing.

I know that there’s parts of my personal story that I will never share with anyone. Even if somebody shared with me something very, very relatable, there’s just some of that that I keep for myself. Setting those boundaries and knowing where the line is, and where it starts to get gray, and then where it starts to go over your boundary, for me is the most important part. But, like I said, it’s still hard.

From your experience, what helps someone finally say they are ready to talk, to get help, to be part of something healing? What signs show you that they’re open to receiving support?

Sometimes there aren’t any. Sometimes there are no signs whatsoever. You can have a relationship with a person for months and months, and months and months and months, and it just feel like a normal friendship, or whatever type of relationship it is that you’re building.

And then out of nowhere, they just make a decision. Or it could be that you’re talking to them for an extended period of time, and maybe you’ve mentioned getting help. Or maybe you’ve mentioned a therapist that does great for you, or whatever it is, where you’ve dropped some little ideas for them, and you can see when the face of like eye rolls changes to “Okay, I’m actively listening to you.”

I’m gonna compare this to harm reduction, because I think it’s the best example. A lot of times people look at harm reduction, and they think that harm reduction is something for people that are seeking recovery. But then you have to define what is recovery? What is recovery to you? And you’re in recovery when you say you’re in recovery, in my personal opinion. So with harm reduction, especially, I think the most important work with that is done with people that are still in active addiction and not ready to get sober.

While you’re helping them, providing things like Narcan or clean use items, whatever it is, you’re building that relationship with them. So, they now trust you. So, when they’re ready to get help, they know that you have that help to offer. So they’re going to be more likely to come to you following that because of the relationship and the trust you built. So I mean, that’s how. It’s trust.

Can you describe a moment when your life changed because you finally felt safe in someone else’s space that supported you?

So this last time that I was able to get sober, the wonderful significant other that I have currently, he found out about my active addiction, and he explained to me that we were gonna get through it, and he was the first person in my life that didn’t join in my addiction. He’s never been a drinker. He’s never been a person to use substances. So the perspective he was giving me was different than what I was used to. It was the perspective of somebody who does not have history of substance use at all.

He was supportive in a way that I had never experienced before, because it was like he saw me for who I really was, right? He was seeing me, the actual me in those moments, because I was in active addiction, and then also telling me, “I think you’re a wonderful person now, and I think you can be so much better. Let me help you get there.” And I don’t think even still, three years later, I don’t think I’ve ever felt safer in another single moment in my life than I did then.