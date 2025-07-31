Dr. Robert Gillespie exposes Black America’s real killer

Leading cardiologist shares life-saving insights on preventing heart disease in African American communities

Dr. Robert Gillespie, a board-certified cardiologist with over 30 years of experience, serves as director of the Nuclear Imaging Department at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group in San Diego. Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Gillespie is a passionate community advocate who has dedicated his career to addressing cardiovascular health disparities in African American communities. He founded the Jayden T Gillespie Foundation, trains community health advocates, and has been recognized with numerous awards for his contributions to reducing heart disease rates among Black patients.

What are the top three things every Black person should know about heart disease right now?

Heart disease kills more Americans than any other disease, but disproportionately affects the Black community. However, heart disease is almost always preventable. We have higher rates of diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, which are major risk factors we can address. We’re also exposed to tremendous stress, which we must learn to manage effectively.

What habits are silently damaging hearts in the African American community?

Poor eating habits are the number one health killer. We need to increase vegetables and fruits in our diets and learn proper food preparation. Weight management is crucial but complex. It’s not simply about eating less.

Adults should exercise a minimum of 150 minutes per week, while those under 18 need an hour daily. We often neglect self-care because we’re busy meeting family needs. In Black communities, we sometimes lack access to healthy foods and must go out of our way to obtain them.

Smoking remains a significant risk factor. While Black people don’t smoke more than whites, because we’re already at higher cardiovascular risk, smoking’s impact on us is substantially higher.

What do we still get wrong about high blood pressure?

High blood pressure affects us at younger ages with typically higher readings and less effective treatment. Many people think they’ll feel symptoms, but hypertension is a silent killer. You won’t get headaches to warn you.

You must monitor your blood pressure at home with a properly fitting cuff. Record those numbers and discuss them with your doctor. High blood pressure leads to congestive heart failure and other serious complications.

If someone is scared to go to the doctor, what’s one step to stay alive?

Find the right doctor, just like you find music you like or people you enjoy. It might be someone who looks like you or someone who doesn’t. The key is finding someone you’re comfortable with and trust.

Many people stop blood pressure medications due to side effects but don’t communicate this to their doctor. There are many alternatives available, but we need to know about problems to help you switch to something more effective and tolerable.

What are three warning signs of heart trouble that we tend to ignore?

First, our own negligence in preventive care. Know your numbers including blood glucose, blood pressure, and cholesterol. Anyone over 45 to 50 should discuss a coronary calcium score with their physician for screening arterial blockages.

Chest tightness, especially during activity, accompanied by sweating needs immediate attention. Women particularly experience shortness of breath with exertion more than usual. GI symptoms occurring with activity, that sense of uneasiness, shouldn’t be ignored.

How can technology improve patient outcomes in Black communities?

Technology is key, especially for younger people who prefer remote care. Devices like the Apple Watch can monitor exercise, sleep, and detect arrhythmias like atrial fibrillation. Stanford studies have shown their effectiveness in identifying heart rhythm problems.

However, you still need regular blood work, prostate exams for men, mammograms for women, and that coronary calcium score. Heart disease isn’t always predictable. You might look healthy but have high cholesterol due to genetics or silent high blood pressure.

Why is grassroots education more powerful than just prescribing medicine?

The Black community is social. We connect through church, barbershops, and community events. People feel more comfortable in familiar settings than doctor’s offices. We conduct blood pressure and diabetes screenings at community events.

During COVID vaccinations, people would wait around the corner for shots from us rather than walk into the nearby pharmacy. There’s a trust level that makes community engagement effective. These events also help connect people without insurance to care systems.

The coronary calcium score breakthrough. What should people know about this test?

This test has been around but is finally becoming mainstream. Many doctors don’t mention it because they don’t know enough about it. Ask your primary care doctor about it if you’re approaching 45 or have early family history of heart disease.

This is for people without symptoms. Treadmill testing isn’t effective for asymptomatic people. The coronary calcium score is the best test for detecting arterial plaque in those without symptoms.

It’s a simple CT scan, no IV required, takes five minutes. Many insurance plans don’t cover it, but it costs about $100. Plaque starts forming in your 20s but doesn’t calcify until you’re older, which is why we don’t test very young people.

What can Black families do this week to lower their risk by 50%?

First, honestly assess your weight. Decreasing weight significantly reduces diabetes and high blood pressure incidence. Change what you eat at home. Keep desserts out of the house. If there are cookies in my house, I’ll eat them, so I tell my wife not to bring them home.

Second, exercise. You must get out and move. Without movement, you’ll eventually have health issues.

Third, know your numbers related to diabetes, blood pressure, and cholesterol. Eliminate tobacco from your life. Avoid drugs like cocaine, which can cause instant heart attacks even on first use, particularly dangerous for young people already at high cardiovascular risk.

Dr. Gillespie practices at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group in San Diego and can be contacted through his foundation website at jtgf.net.