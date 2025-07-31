Jayden T. Gillespie Foundation: A Father’s grief becomes a light for others

After losing his son Jayden to suicide, this cardiologist created a foundation to save lives and break mental health stigma in Black communities

After losing his 22-year-old son Jayden to suicide following a battle with schizophrenia, Dr. Robert Gillespie channeled his grief into purpose. The accomplished cardiologist, who has spent over 30 years treating heart disease, now leads a parallel mission addressing mental health crises in underserved communities. Through the Jayden T. Gillespie Foundation, he provides financial support for intensive outpatient mental health programs and works to eliminate stigma surrounding mental illness, particularly in African American communities where such conversations are often avoided.

Can you tell us about Jayden and what his legacy means to you today?

Jayden was loved by people and a natural leader. He was eighth grade president, gave graduation speeches, and was one of three presidential scholars in California in 2017. I never had concerns about his future.

In his second year of college, I noticed he was more distant. I thought it was normal maturation, giving him space to become an adult. That was probably an early sign of developing issues. When he was a junior, he became very sick and was eventually diagnosed with schizophrenia. He had to leave school and unfortunately took his life at age 22. You saw this transformation from a young man loved by peers and teachers into someone struggling with mental illness. As a parent, it’s devastating.

How did your son’s battle with schizophrenia change your approach to medicine and life?

In the African American community, we think mental health issues are a sign of weakness, something you should be able to control yourself. In medicine, we can be cavalier. When someone comes in with mental health challenges, you have to understand that this might be key to their overall health problem. Don’t mock it or think this is a lesser person.

Many Black families put mental health issues under the rug. We don’t talk about it. The most important thing in healthcare is being empathetic toward your patient, understanding that mental health is no different than heart disease that needs treatment. It has to be treated and recognized.

What are the top three things families need to understand about mental health in 2025?

First, approach mental health as you would any other medical problem like cancer. It’s not something to be shameful about. Talk about it. Get family and friends involved to support your loved one.

Second, get immediate access to healthcare. You have to fight for it because mental health access is very poor throughout this country, particularly for Black people seeking Black mental health caregivers. Be aggressive in seeking help while trying to avoid getting law enforcement involved, which can have bad outcomes.

Third, look for early signs. If your child starts backing away, it might be maturation, but it might be a mental health issue. Get them involved with the healthcare system immediately. If they have a crisis, know the right people to contact and numbers to call for assistance.

What inspired you to create Jayden’s Helping Hand and what’s the mission?

When people have tragedy, you have to decide how to carry on with your life. If you keep everything inside and do nothing, that’s not the solution. It’s important to get your own mental health dealt with by seeing a counselor first.

Shortly after Jayden’s death, a friend suggested we do a golf tournament. We’re about to have our fourth annual event. We started a scholarship program, then established the foundation. Jayden’s Helping Hand helps underserved people, disproportionately represented by people of color, by providing financial payment for intensive outpatient programs after they leave the hospital. These programs typically cost about $5,000 and insurance often doesn’t cover them.

What are five ways we can advocate for better mental health in our community?

Support community programs and learn about mental health. Get over the stigma component present in our community. Be active with legislators. We met with the Biden administration during COVID to discuss community impact strategies.

Have community-based programs that get people into treatment. Awareness is important, but without legislation and community administrator involvement, it’s hard to make systemic change. We’re understaffed in mental health and don’t have enough Black healthcare providers.

Keep talking to your congressman about access for people of color. Tap into available programs like Jayden’s Helping Hand that might help your loved ones.

To the Black man or woman scared of therapy, what would you say directly to them?

You’re not alone. Mental health issues are major problems in our society. If I had a heart problem, I would get it treated. Mental health is just another health problem.

We have medicines becoming better and counseling that can help. If you want to continue being around your loved ones, consider how much your family loves you. You’re choosing between taking care of yourself and your family versus being concerned about ridicule.

Get involved with the health system. If the first provider doesn’t work, go to the next until you find the right person. Start with a family member you can talk to who can help you through the process.

If you could go back in time, what’s one thing you wish you knew earlier as a parent?

I work long hours, about 60 hours a good week. Looking back, I wish I could have been more in tune to what was happening. Be there as much as you can. Don’t let work get in the way of being there for your family.

Recognize when changes aren’t simply growing up but actually dealing with problems. Be attuned and don’t dismiss it. If they have problems and reject you or lash out, understand that people with mental health issues lash out first at people they love most. That’s when you have to love them more and not let your ego get in the way.

What does real community healing look like to you?

Community-based care is most successful in African American communities. Like HIV care, going to homes and understanding someone’s social situation helps you be a better healthcare provider. The same applies to mental health.

If you know someone’s living environment, you understand how mental health might be impacted. Imagine a barber who’s been cutting someone’s hair for 10 years noticing they’re acting totally different. That’s community-based intervention.

All of us in our daily lives can recognize when someone changes. Don’t immediately say someone is lazy or crazy. Try to figure out how to help that person.

If Jayden could speak to the world today, what would he say?

Over half of suicides occur when the decision is made in under 20 minutes. Less than 15% occur when someone contemplates it longer than 24 hours. Jayden had plans for the next day and a new job.

He would probably have regret. Many attempted suicide survivors wish they hadn’t done it. But he would also say he was going through unbearable things. The voices and pain were real. People with mental health issues feel real pain.

He would say, “Dad, I just couldn’t take it anymore, and I’m sorry this has impacted you and everyone who loves me. But I’m happy you’re trying to make a difference. Thank you for doing that, but I’m sorry you have to go through this.”

Dr. Gillespie’s foundation can be reached at jtgf.net or [email protected].