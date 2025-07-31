Gilbert Arenas dances away from jail after his arrest

The feds have charged Arenas and his alleged cohorts with three felonies related to illegal high-stakes gambling

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas brazenly mocked the United States government when he danced down the stairs from the jail after his arrest by federal agents the night before.

The U.S. Department of Justice accused Arenas of running an illegal high-stakes poker ring out of his palatial mansion in Encino, Calif., an upscale suburb about 20 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The DOJ charged Gilbert Arenas with 3 felonies

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, a division of the DOJ, has charged Arenas with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators, according to the DOJ’s website, www.justice.gov.

The former superstar, who was nicknamed “Agent Zero” during his stellar playing days for the Washington Wizards, could spend up to 15 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

The DOJ arrested 5 co-conspirators

Four other men were arrested on Wednesday. Yevgeni Gershman, Evgenni Tourevski, Allan Austria, and Yarin Cohen are accused of running the poker games, which featured “Pot Limit Omaha,” among other illegal games. The DOJ says the men collected a house fee from those participating in the games. They also hired women who “served drinks, provided massages, and offered companionship to the poker players,” per the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Chefs, valets, and armed guards were also reportedly hired for the games.

A fifth man, Ievgen Krachun, was also arrested in connection with the illegal poker games. He was accused of tracking wins and losses, distributing chips, and paying employees who assisted with the games.

Gilbert Arenas denies knowledge of the gambling

Arenas, 43, has pleaded not guilty and denies knowing what was going on in his house inside a gated community. However, investigators say they have receipts that say otherwise, including explicit text messages between Arenas and the other men.

After his release from prison, a woman filmed Arenas as he descended the stairs from the courthouse in Los Angeles County.

Arenas told his 1.1 million Instagram followers that “Im Back on the Block like its HOT 🗣️This aint got shyt to do with me ” just rented the house” Wasnt apart of the Festivities 🤷🏾‍♂️😂#SnitchingGilComingSOON #51-0 the mayweather of court.”

Supreme NBA talent wasted

Arenas seemed destined for NBA superstardom. After being drafted by the Golden State Warriors and winning the Most Improved Player award during the 2002-03 season, Arenas signed a deal with the Wizards, where he blossomed into a marquee player.

Nicknamed “Agent Zero,” Arenas averaged 27.7 points and 5.7 assists over three seasons between 2004 and 2006. He made the All-Star team in three consecutive seasons during that time.

Arenas’ 2009-10 season was a disaster for him and the franchise. He was suspended for most of the season after he and a teammate brought loaded handguns into the locker room. The argument stemmed from gambling debts accrued on the team plane the day before. Ironically, that fracas stemmed from a high-stakes gambling game.