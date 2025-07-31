Say what? Shannon Sharpe has been sued again

Shannon Sharpe, the embattled Hall of Fame football player who just emerged from a $50 million rape lawsuit, is being hauled back to court for many millions by another woman.

Shannon Sharpe is being accused of defamation

According to court documents obtained by the U.S. Sun, this time it is not a sexually related lawsuit. This newest one is about the alleged defamation that Jimalita Tillman claims Sharpe perpetrated against her. She wants $20 million after Sharpe suggested that Tillman engaged in a sexually suggestive dance with Usher during his Vegas residency, while she was married when she was actually single.

The woman claims Sharpe knowingly propagated a false narrative about her marital status in court papers and that it damaged her “character and reputation.”

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco are named as defendants

Tillman also names co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, the show “Nightcap,” and its owner, Shay Shay Media, as defendants.

“On April 2, 2025, I participated in a fan engagement moment at a Usher Raymond concert where I interacted with the artist as a selected audience member,” Tillman wrote through her attorney in the legal filing.

The clip, which was uploaded to social media, quickly went viral because of the intensity of the provocative dance between Tillman and Usher.

The plaintiff said Sharpe and Ochocinco claimed she was married

“Following this event, the defendants made and disseminated false and defamatory statements suggesting that I was married and that my husband was filing for divorce due to my participation in this audience experience. I am not married, nor am I currently going through a divorce,” she penned in the documents.

She went on to explain, “I was not married at the time of the fan participation moment during the Usher concert.”

Tillman continued, saying, “The defendants’ false narratives were shared widely across their platforms, reaching millions of followers, viral spread and refutation efforts, despite my clear and public refutation of the false narrative.”

The complainant claims the false statements impacted her reputation

Tillman said the false statements injured her reputation as the global director for the Harold Washington Cultural Center. She said she went on national media shows to refute the allegations spewed by Sharpe, whose national stature was amplified due to his role as a part-time sports analyst on ESPN’s popular sports show, “First Take.”

Despite her repeated efforts, Tillman said, “The defendants continued to post the defamatory content across their social media platforms.”

Tillman said she became exasperated because “I made numerous efforts to contact the defendants to request the removal of this false narrative, but these requests were disregarded.”

Tillman said the erroneous public statements have caused “significant harm to my character and reputation.”

Tillman further alleged, “The ongoing misinformation has resulted in emotional distress for the plaintiff, damaged her reputation and adversely affected her personal and professional relationships.”

The lawsuit negotiations have begun, plaintiff said

During her interview with The U.S. Sun, Tillman added, “We’ve been in communication with the legal team of Shay Shay media, who was also representing Shannon Sharpe.”

Much like in the sexual assault lawsuit that Sharpe settled two weeks ago, Tillman assured the newspaper that “They’re looking to resolve this matter quickly, and we will probably have more to share upon our next conversation.”

Sharpe has had a tumultuous July 2025

The new lawsuit crashed into Sharpe’s upended life just after he emerged, emotionally bruised and humiliated, after ESPN fired him this week. ESPN and its owner, Disney, surmised that Sharpe was tantamount to nuclear waste and terminated him after he settled a $50 million lawsuit from an unnamed woman who accused Sharpe of rape, sodomy, abuse, and intentional infliction of emotional harm.