Man arrested for setting Virginia councilman on fire

According to the incident report obtained by ABC News and CBS Chicago, it appears Vogler and Buck-Hayes know each other. “The attack stems from a personal matter not related to the victim’s position on Danville City Council or any other political affiliation,” police said in the criminal complaint.

Authorities declined to specify the nature of that personal dispute that exploded in the public sphere, citing an ongoing investigation.

Despite being burned, “Vogler advised multiple people” that Buck-Hayes was responsible for the attack, according to the criminal complaint obtained by the two news outlets.

Buck-Hayes was apprehended and subsequently charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding, police said.

Vogler won the city council seat in 2012 at the ripe age of 24, and lists as his day job the director of sales at Showcase Magazine, where he was attacked.

Buck-Hayes knew precisely where to go and the location inside the building to carry out his allegedly sadistic plan.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by this act of violence,” Showcase Magazine said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Lee and his family as he receives medical care. The Showcase Magazine team is fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue their investigation.”

Not surprisingly, Buck-Hayes was denied bail at his arraignment on Thursday morning, July 31. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 30. Ed Lavado, an attorney representing Buck-Hayes, declined to comment on the matter when reached by ABC News.