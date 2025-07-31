Shannon Sharpe talks about being fired from ESPN

The bombastic and brash sports analyst was also trashed by rap icon Meek Mill

Many sports pundits believed that the moment Shannon Sharpe stepped away from the desk in April at ESPN that he would never return.

They were right.

Shannon Sharpe is unemployed

Executives at Disney, which owns ESPN, determined that Sharpe was no longer a desirable element on “First Take” or any other ESPN platform after he was sued for allegedly raping, sodomizing, and physically abusing a woman more than 30 years his junior.

Two weeks after Sharpe, 57, settled the $50 million civil lawsuit out of court for a rumored $20 million, his fate was sealed with the worldwide sports leader.

Shannon Sharpe speaks on his termination

A dejected and humiliated Sharpe addressed his termination from ESPN on his “Nightcap” podcast on Wednesday, July 30. The normally brash and outspoken sports analyst was more measured on this podcast. He told his listeners that he begged ESPN to delay the announcement of his firing until after his older brother, Sterling Sharpe, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Sharpe brothers are the first siblings to be enshrined in the hallowed halls in Canton, Ohio.

The rationale was that Shannon Sharpe did not want his scandalous sexual lawsuit and its sordid aftershocks to eclipse his older brother, Sterling Sharpe, on his momentous day.

ESPN and Disney were obviously unsympathetic to Sharpe’s position and ignored his plea.

Sterling Sharpe is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

“The only thing that I really asked is, ‘Guys, could we wait until Monday? My brother’s going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I really want it to be about him and I want it to be about my family,'” Sharpe told co-host Chad Ochocinco. “I said, ‘This coming out will overshadow everything he’s worked his entire life for.’ And, unfortunately, it didn’t happen that way.”

Somber and humbled, Sharpe is nevertheless relieved that he can move on into the next chapter of his life, sans the vast national platform that ESPN accorded him.

“They did what they felt they needed to do, I’m at peace with that,” Sharpe added. “I just wish this thing could’ve waited until Monday because I hate the fact that I am overshadowing my brother.”

The suit, filed by the unnamed female in Nevada in April 2025, accused Sharpe of sexual assault, battery and inflicting emotional distress during alleged incidents in late 2024 and early 2025. After the then-55-year-old Sharpe met the 19-year-old woman at a Los Angeles gym in 2022, they began a tumultuous sexual relationship for two years. She claims she moved to Las Vegas to get away from Sharpe. It was at her Vegas apartment that the husky sports commentator allegedly raped and anally penetrated her against her will on two occasions, in November 2024 and again in January 2025.

Sharpe denied the allegations through his legal team, calling the relationship “entirely consensual” and describing the lawsuit as a “shakedown.”

The case was settled in July, though the terms were not made public. No criminal charges have been filed.

ESPN has not commented on its divorce from Sharpe.

Meek Mill slams Shannon Sharpe

Many have mocked Sharpe since the civil lawsuit became public in April, denouncing him as an elderly man with perverted proclivities. Even Meek Mill trounced Sharpe online. The Philly rapper hopped online with his blunt reaction late Wednesday night, saying, “Y’all too old to be getting fired fr.”