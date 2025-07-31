Why Moderna’s massive job cuts signal deeper troubles

Moderna announced Thursday that it will eliminate approximately 10% of its global workforce by year’s end, marking a dramatic shift for the company that became a household name during the pandemic through its groundbreaking COVID-19 vaccine development.

The biotech giant currently employs around 5,800 full-time workers across 18 countries, meaning roughly 580 employees will lose their jobs as the company grapples with declining vaccine sales and an increasingly uncertain market landscape. The workforce reduction represents one of the most significant restructuring efforts in Moderna’s history.

CEO Stephane Bancel delivered the difficult news to employees through an internal memo, explaining that the company expects to maintain fewer than 5,000 workers by the end of 2025. The announcement comes as Moderna faces mounting financial pressures and struggles to adapt to a post-pandemic world where demand for COVID vaccines has dramatically decreased.

Stock performance reflects mounting challenges

Moderna’s financial struggles have become increasingly apparent to investors, with company shares dropping more than 20% during 2025 alone. This steep decline reflects growing concerns about the company’s ability to maintain the explosive growth it experienced during the height of the pandemic.

The stock’s poor performance gained momentum following disappointing first-quarter results announced in May, when vaccine sales fell significantly short of Wall Street expectations. Analysts had anticipated stronger revenue figures, but the reality of reduced COVID shot demand created a harsh awakening for investors who had grown accustomed to Moderna’s pandemic-era success.

The company’s market valuation has suffered as investors question whether Moderna can successfully transition from a pandemic-focused vaccine manufacturer to a diversified pharmaceutical company capable of sustained growth across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regulatory headwinds create additional uncertainty

Beyond declining sales, Moderna faces new regulatory challenges under the current administration’s approach to vaccine policy. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has implemented changes to vaccine guidelines that could potentially threaten access to shots throughout the United States.

These policy shifts create additional uncertainty for vaccine manufacturers like Moderna, who must navigate an evolving regulatory landscape while attempting to maintain market access for their products. The changing political climate around vaccines adds complexity to an already challenging business environment.

The regulatory uncertainty extends beyond immediate policy changes to broader questions about government support for vaccine development and distribution programs that proved crucial during the pandemic’s peak years.

Aggressive cost-cutting measures underway

The workforce reduction represents just one component of Moderna’s comprehensive cost-cutting strategy designed to streamline operations and improve financial performance. In May, the company announced plans to reduce annual operating expenses by approximately $1.5 billion by 2027, adding to previously announced cuts.

These expense reductions involve scaling down research and development activities, particularly as the company concludes trials on respiratory products that may not deliver expected returns. Moderna is also renegotiating supplier agreements and reducing manufacturing costs to achieve greater operational efficiency.

The company has made significant progress toward these cost reduction goals by eliminating redundancies and focusing resources on the most promising development programs. However, the workforce cuts indicate that personnel expenses represent a major component of the overall cost reduction strategy.

Research and development restructuring

Moderna’s decision to scale back research and development activities reflects a strategic shift toward more focused product development efforts. The company is concluding trials on certain respiratory products while concentrating resources on programs with the highest commercial potential.

This restructuring involves difficult decisions about which research programs to continue and which to abandon, potentially affecting breakthrough treatments that might have emerged from discontinued studies. The company must balance immediate financial pressures against long-term innovation goals.

The R&D cuts also reflect changing market dynamics where investors demand more disciplined approaches to drug development spending, particularly for companies that experienced rapid growth during unique circumstances like the pandemic.

Future prospects amid current challenges

Despite the workforce reductions and financial pressures, Moderna leadership maintains optimism about the company’s long-term prospects. The organization currently has three approved products in its portfolio, with potential for up to eight additional approvals within the next three years.

The Food and Drug Administration’s May approval of Moderna’s next-generation COVID shot represents the company’s third-ever approved product, demonstrating continued innovation capabilities despite current challenges. This approval provides validation for the company’s ongoing development efforts.

However, the success of future products remains uncertain, particularly in competitive therapeutic areas where Moderna lacks the established market presence it achieved with COVID vaccines during the pandemic’s peak.

Leadership acknowledges difficult decisions

CEO Bancel acknowledged the personal difficulty of eliminating positions held by dedicated employees who contributed to Moderna’s pandemic success. The decision affects teammates and colleagues who helped build the company during its period of explosive growth and public recognition.

The leadership team expressed gratitude for affected employees’ contributions while emphasizing that restructuring decisions were necessary to ensure the company’s long-term viability. These acknowledgments reflect the human cost of corporate restructuring even when driven by legitimate business necessities.

The workforce reduction marks a sobering transition for a company that represented hope and scientific achievement during the pandemic, now facing the challenge of sustainable operations in a normalized market environment.