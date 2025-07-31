Ytasha Womack explores Afrofuturism and Black futures

How the scholar and author traces the movement from niche circles to mainstream culture

When Ytasha Womack published “Afrofuturism: The World of Black Sci-Fi & Fantasy Culture” in 2013, she helped introduce mainstream audiences to a movement that had been quietly flourishing for decades. Now, with her latest book “The Afrofuturist Evolution: Creative Paths to Self-Discovery,” the award-winning author, director and independent scholar continues to chart the trajectory of a cultural phenomenon that has exploded from niche academic circles to Hollywood blockbusters.

Womack, who has curated Carnegie Hall’s Afrofuturism Festival and created immersive experiences for the Adler Planetarium, traces the movement’s roots back to the 1990s, when the term “Afrofuturism” was first coined. But as she explains, the impulse to imagine Black futures has much deeper historical roots, from the visionary jazz of Sun Ra to the speculative fiction of Octavia Butler.

A dance therapist and Locus Awards finalist, Womack has become one of the foremost voices in Afrofuturist scholarship. Her work spans multiple media, from graphic novels to planetarium shows, all exploring how people of African descent envision themselves in futures both terrestrial and cosmic.

What is “The Afrofuturist Evolution,” and how has the movement evolved since its beginning?

People have always had a relationship to their futures or to space and time. The term itself, Afrofuturism, was coined in the early ’90s in an essay called “Black to the Future,” and then popularized through an early website called Listserv that was put together by Alondra Nelson, who was a student at the time, and she, like a lot of people, were into looking at quantum physics, looking at futures of Black people, looking at this realm of comics, music, all that dealt with space themes or science fiction themes.

And they were looking at ways that people could either tell stories about being in the future or create music. And how is this similar or different from other kinds of science fiction?

When people started focusing on that, they started realizing you had science fiction writers like Samuel Delany or Octavia Butler, W.E.B. Du Bois had some Science Fiction stories that were in some of his collections, and so for people at the time who might have thought, “Well, there are black people who aren’t into science fiction,” I mean, the reality is, there are a lot of people who are always excited about the genre. But more than that, people have a relationship to their own future and a desire to tell stories about themselves in the future.

When my first book, “Afrofuturism, the World of Black Sci-fi and Fantasy Culture” came out, there were more people who became familiar with that term Afrofuturism. And in the past 10 years you’ve just had even more of an explosion — films like Black Panther, conferences, Ironheart, which is another Marvel project. But you’ve also had a really thriving comic book scene. You’ve had people creating more art and naming it Afrofuturist. There’s a world of stories that people are putting out into the universe.

Can you discuss the Black women who have been pioneers in this movement and allowed us to see ourselves in futures?

One of the authors who’s referenced frequently in introducing some of our current science fiction writers or Afrofuturist writers, or Black speculative fiction writers, even to the genre, is Octavia Butler. People talk about Octavia Butler’s book “Parable of the Sower.” Some of the themes in that book resonate with some of the things that have been taking place over the past couple years.

People reference her book “Kindred.” And, in fact, “Parable of the Sower” along with “Kindred,” and her book “Parable of the Talents,” were adapted into graphic novels in recent years by John Jennings, and so those particular projects are just really helping people engage with her work. Butler is a big name.

There’s Tananarive Due, she’s a writer, but she also writes horror. She’s put out a graphic novel as well. You have Alondra Nelson, who I mentioned earlier, who many years ago put together this first Listserv, and then you have other people like Rashida Phillips and More Mother. Their collective Black Quantum Futurism does a lot of explorations around African, diasporic perceptions of time. Rashida has a new book that’s out and that one has a lot to do with the theory around Afrofuturism.

You have a plethora of books that are out that are either actual Black fiction, Black speculative fiction science fiction books. But you also have people writing about the theory. There’s Sheree Renée Thomas. She’s put together the collection “Dark Matter.” One of the first Black science fiction collections that came out maybe almost 20 years ago at this point.

But she’s also put out another collection which she co-edited and in that particular project too, it’s assembled a lot of Black science fiction, and it’s called “Africa Risen.” And you have short stories from people who were living on the African continent, or here in the U.S. and abroad.

This is probably one of the fields in the Black arts where I could name a lot of women who are either advocates or writers or theorists, organizers and that says a lot about how people are able to connect with this subject matter. Afrofuturism for the most part excites people. And there’s this through line of optimism moving into futures.

When I wrote the book, “The Afrofuturist Evolution,” my goal was to help people to think about some of these ideas that are in these artistic works. And think about how they relate to the imagination, or thinking of themselves in space and time or rhythm, as a way of thinking about futures. They’re topics that can seem heavy. But this book has a lot of reflection questions that helps just ground some of the ideas for people.

What role did Sun Ra and George Clinton play as pioneers who saw space and music as vehicles for transformation?

Sun Ra could be described as a person who had an awareness of being an enlightened being. He would tell a story that’s interpreted as being an alien abduction, but certainly, a major epiphany that he had where he thought of Saturn as his home, and in thinking that way it helped him to create music that was really pushing the boundaries. So Sun Ra’s music came of age in the forties, fifties.

He was singing and talking about space themes at a very early age, and also engaging it with the black consciousness. He named himself after the sun God, Ra from Egypt. All of this was obviously not typical in the fifties, maybe in some cases not typical today, but he’s a pioneer of what we might call avant-garde jazz. And he believed that the healing vibrations and music could really heal the earth, maybe help people to teleport. And was very committed to that concept.

He came of age in Chicago. He was from Birmingham originally, I guess, by way of Saturn, and then had a big impact on communities in New York and Philadelphia, where he was based as well. And it really went around the world. Some of his seminal music includes “Space is the Place.” There’s an album.

There’s a film that came out in the seventies that accompanies the album. And it’s all about this idea of getting to the alter destiny and the alter destiny was an actual place, that Sun Ra felt we could either all evolve into or experience, and his music was about getting us there on a vibrational level.

George Clinton and P-Funk and Parliament and Funkadelic, obviously a lot of their music engaged in space things. And if you’ve been to concerts, the vibrations and the harmonies and the music, all make people feel very one with the universe. So sometimes people will say, “Well, what makes music Afrofuturist?” And to me, of course, if the music is talking about space themes, that’s a little obvious and it’s created by black people.

But also, if it really celebrates our relationship to the universe or our relationship to one another as a human family in some way innovates the form, I think it could fall in the context of Afrofuturist music.

George Clinton, between the costumes and the grandiosity of what they were doing, really mainstreamed or even normalized this idea of dressing in this funktastic, space-tastic way, and help to make space exciting, and not just the idea of going to outer space. But how you occupy the spaces that you’re in. You could be fabulous and wonderful, and all of that in your own space.

Why is it important now that we embrace Afrofuturistic storytelling and develop visions that allow us to take up space and ideology?

It’s interesting. I think we could sort of take for granted, because you see so many great projects out that engage in Afrofuturism that people of African descent were always able to tell stories in the future, or they dealt with these multiverse ideas or space-time ideas.

We can assume like, “Oh, people could always do that. It’s just a question of whether they did or not.” And the reality is yes, people might have always engaged in those ideas, but it was not always easy to tell those stories and to share them with the world, because there was an idea about who could be in a future, or who could tell stories about futures? Or what was the value of that kind of connection? And did people want to think about people of African descent and their thoughts about what futures could be.

So we’re kind of in a space now where it’s much easier to tell those kinds of stories and get them out to a broader group of people. So if you have a desire to share in that way, now is the time to do so. Whether you’re painting or you’re writing short stories or film, music, theater, you can share those kinds of tales, and there’s an audience that’s excited to see them.

What are three key reasons people should read “The Afrofuturist Evolution”?

“The Afrofuturist Evolution” is a book that one, can help people ground their ideas around Afrofuturism. So, if you’ve been curious about it, you like the ideas, but you want to understand more of the concepts, and you’re open to doing some exercises and contemplating some questions either with your friends or yourself, this is a great book to do so.

Two, if you’re looking to think about Afrofuturism in a deeper way. There are many people who they’ve read some of these books and listened to these ideas, but they want to take it to another level. And maybe look at some cosmologies that inform Afrofuturism. This particular book creates an opportunity and gives some references to do that as well.

And I think three, if you’re a person who just wants to learn more about what kind of Afrofuturist works are out there or maybe there’s artists who you didn’t think of as Afrofuturists. But they talked about futures and or space-time relationships a lot. I mentioned KRS-One. KRS-One wrote a book called “The Hip Hop Bible,” that it’s literally written in like line and verse. And he says some really fascinating things about hip-hop, as this sort of ancient art form that he feels is rebirth in this time, and it can help give people a greater sense of agency.

He ties hip-hop to being a part of a community and a nation that’s language we’ve heard before. But maybe we hadn’t always thought about hip-hop, as just engaging these different elements and sides of self in a way where it can be self actualizing. So he writes about hip-hop, as the sort of process and this theory, and how you can really look at it as an elevated, not just an elevated art form, but a way to transform communities and lives. When you’re speaking about your life, and just the power of voice.

So, that kind of tone that he put together, I think you could discuss in the same way that you would Sun Ra on his many albums where he’s again talking about life on Saturn, or questioning our reality, or encouraging people to go to the altar of destiny.

I think there’ll be some people look at some things, and they’re like, “Well, I hadn’t really thought of it like that.” And if you’re a music person, I have a playlist that’s on my website, ytashawomack.com, and has a host of songs that fall in this Afrofuturist pantheon, a lot from the U.S. and other places, and that is sort of fun because Afrofuturism, it’s also this experience. And so my three points are ones that at the end of the day I just encourage people to have like an experience with Afrofuturist works and this how they feel about it.

Can you discuss the concept of Black time travelers and how this appears in literature and cultural beliefs?

There’ve been stories that have been written about Black time travelers. There’s a story that I’m thinking about, put together by Pauline Hopkins of “Of One Blood.” She wrote a series of stories in the 1910s. I want to say it was for the “Colored American,” which is a journal at the time, and it was about a guy who was passing, and he was a physician, and he winds up going to Ethiopia in Egypt to an archeological dig, and he stumbles upon a society of highly advanced people who’ve been living in this hidden city.

Now this is a lady from Boston, African American woman writing this in the 1910s and this society of people were people who were kind of going to different worlds. And so that’s a tale that she wrote.

It’s sort of an older story, older than that, I think, about Credo Mutwa. He was a shaman in South Africa, and he had tales that he wouldn’t necessarily describe as fiction. But of kind of the origins of the universe, and people coming from other worlds to earth. And some of these people were kind of going through time. And there’s Malidoma Patrice Somé, who’s a shaman as well out of Burkina Faso, who passed away several years ago.

He, too, talked about real stories of people who can sort of hop time. So that is a belief in a tale, that’s a belief that’s rooted in some older African stories. But it’s also a concept that pops up in works like I said, by Pauline Hopkins. And certainly stories that were written a little more recently.