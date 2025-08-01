Cardi B said she handled Rah Ali, but she says it’s a lie

Rah Ali comes back with a different version of the airport showdown

Cardi B claims that she finally got even with Rah Ali after the two were in that infamous brawl that included Nicki Minaj at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party clash in 2018.

During an X Spaces session hosted by Cardi B, she reminisced over the time she was allegedly able to finally get some get-back on Rah Ali after the three-woman brawl that resulted in a knot on Cardi’s forehead.

Cardi B said she got her get-back on Nicki Minaj’s BFF Rah Ali

Cardi said she spotted Rah Ali in the airport in Cannes, France, and immediately decided that’s where the showdown was going to pop off, especially when Rah went into a private lounge.

“That’s where I’m going to pop it off,” Cardi said, explaining she didn’t want to risk a public run-in that could land them in jail. “If you thought I was going to let that s–t fly, you out of your f—ing mind.”

She admitted she initiated the confrontation, saying, “I can’t live and die knowing that somebody did put their hands on me and I never did nothing back.” Cardi said once the two were in the lounge together, Cardi started in on Rah and then hurled a speaker at her head.

The Invasion of Privacy emcee said security quickly interceded to prevent the fracas from escalating further.

Rah Ali has a different version of how it went down

Nicki Minaj’s BFF, Rah Ali, has a different recollection of how the airport melee went down.

Ali said that there is no way that Cardi could have assaulted her, and she would not have responded.

While she agrees the two women were in the airport private lounge together, she said it didn’t go down as Cardi B said it did.

“I will always be ready to protect myself at all cost,” Ali posted on X Friday, Aug. 1. “However, at this stage in my life, I’m not interested in making poor choices. Anything and everything I execute is thoroughly calculated.”

Rah Ali said she would have been arrested if Cardi had assaulted her

In a second post, Ali continued. “With that being said, had anyone in this whole world hit ME in my head with a speaker, you in fact would be viewing footage of me in handcuffs. I promise to God that did not happen.”

Ali concluded her remarks by taking the high road in the situation, saying, “If it makes her feel better, I encourage you all to support that version. Mentally I can handle it,” she said. “I don’t mind. I will NOT be on this app acting a fool.”

Nicki Minaj has yet to publicly comment on either woman’s version of the airport confrontation. Yet.