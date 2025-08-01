CPB to shut down after five decades of public media funding

Public media braces for transition as Congress ends federal support

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) has announced plans to formally wind down operations after being excluded from the Senate Appropriations Committee’s proposed budget for the 2026 fiscal year. This marks the first time in more than half a century that CPB has been left out of federal funding—a move that effectively signals the end of an era for U.S. public media.

Established in 1967 by Congress, CPB has long served as a lifeline for public broadcasting. The nonprofit organization has funded and supported more than 1,500 local radio and television stations across the country, ensuring access to educational programming, emergency communications, and culturally enriching content—especially in rural and underserved areas. With the loss of federal support, CPB’s infrastructure will now begin a gradual shutdown, reshaping the future of public media in America.

Staff layoffs scheduled for end of fiscal year

In an internal memo to employees, CPB President and CEO Patricia Harrison confirmed that the majority of the organization’s workforce will be laid off by the end of the fiscal year on September 30, 2025. A small transition team will remain on board through January 2026 to handle final financial settlements, legal obligations, and long-term licensing matters, such as music rights and content distribution agreements.

The transition team will also be responsible for ensuring that remaining grant funds are distributed responsibly to local stations and that all compliance requirements are met before CPB ceases operations entirely.

Uncertain future for public broadcasting

For nearly six decades, CPB has played an instrumental role in shaping the public broadcasting landscape. It has funded some of the most iconic and impactful programming in American media, including PBS NewsHour, Sesame Street, NOVA, and Frontline. These programs have not only educated generations of Americans but also helped maintain a standard of noncommercial, unbiased journalism and educational content.

The loss of CPB funding places many smaller and rural stations in a precarious position. These stations often operate on tight budgets and rely heavily on CPB grants to remain on the air. Without this support, some may be forced to reduce programming, merge with larger stations, or shut down entirely.

It has played a critical role in fostering civil discourse, supporting childhood education, and providing emergency alerts during natural disasters or crises. That’s a legacy worth fighting for, even as we face this challenging transition.”

Stations seek new paths forward

With CPB preparing to shutter its operations, local stations are now being urged to explore alternative funding models. Potential options include partnerships with nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, foundations, and even commercial entities willing to support public-interest media. Crowdfunding and individual donor campaigns may also become more prominent as stations work to fill the funding void.

CPB’s board and leadership team have pledged to provide transparency and ongoing updates throughout the wind-down process. They are also working to compile resources and best practices to help local stations navigate the transition and remain operational beyond the organization’s closure.

A cultural legacy that shaped generations

Although CPB’s journey is nearing its end, its legacy will continue to influence the media landscape. The organization was created not only to fund programming but also to ensure that public broadcasting remained insulated from political influence. That mission allowed public media to thrive for decades, delivering content that was free, educational, and inclusive of a wide range of voices.

Projects like StoryCorps, American Masters, and Independent Lens elevated underrepresented stories, providing a platform for diverse perspectives and fostering cultural understanding. Many of these initiatives may struggle to survive without CPB’s backing, but their impact is already woven into the fabric of American storytelling.

As CPB prepares for its final chapter, the organization leaves behind a powerful reminder: when media is publicly funded and community-focused, it can educate, empower, and unite people across all backgrounds. Whether that tradition continues will depend on the choices made by policymakers, communities, and the media partners CPB has supported for more than 50 years.