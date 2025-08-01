‘Eyes of Wakanda’ premieres with 4 historical episodes

Eyes of Wakanda has arrived on Disney+ as Marvel Studios Animation’s latest original series, offering viewers an animated exploration of Wakanda’s secret espionage network across different historical periods. Created by longtime Marvel storyboard artist Todd Harris and executive produced by Ryan Coogler, the four-episode anthology focuses on the Hatut Zeraze, also known as the War Dogs.

The series follows these covert operatives as they infiltrate various civilizations throughout history to retrieve stolen Vibranium artifacts that could expose or endanger the hidden African kingdom. Each episode is set in a different time period, spanning from the Bronze Age through the Trojan War, China’s Ming dynasty era, and the First Italo-Ethiopian War.

The production combines 2D and computer-generated animation techniques, with production design from Craig Elliott and art direction from August Hall. Studio AKA created the title sequence, while Axio Animation handled the main episode production, utilizing what the creators describe as a hand-painted Afrofuturist style inspired by contemporary Black artists.

Historical settings showcase diverse storytelling

The premiere episode Into the Lion’s Den introduces Noni, voiced by Winnie Harlow, a former Dora Milaje candidate who undertakes a mission to capture a traitorous former Captain of the King’s Guard. The series then moves through different historical periods, with the second episode Legends and Lies following agent B’Kai during Greece’s war against the Trojans.

Episode three, Lost and Found, takes place in 15th-century China, where Agent Basha must escape with a Vibranium-infused dragon statue after his covert operation faces complications. The season finale, The Last Panther, features veteran operative Kuda mentoring Prince Tafari during a mission set during a significant period in Ethiopian history.

Each thirty-minute episode functions as a standalone story, designed to be accessible to viewers whether or not they have seen the Black Panther films. The series provides necessary context within each episode while exploring different aspects of Wakandan culture and the global reach of their secret operations.

Production team brings extensive experience

The series represents a collaboration between Harris and executive producer Ryan Coogler, who directed both Black Panther films. Additional executive producers include Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, along with Proximity Media’s Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Kalia King.

The voice cast includes Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Steve Toussaint, and Anika Noni Rose. Each actor portrays different Wakandan operatives working across the various historical periods featured in the anthology format.

The animation approach emphasizes cultural authenticity for each historical setting, with the production team creating distinct visual aesthetics that reflect the time periods and civilizations where the Hatut Zeraze conduct their missions. The series aims to showcase both historical accuracy and the advanced Wakandan technology that enables these covert operations.

Series expands Marvel animated offerings

Eyes of Wakanda joins Marvel Studios Animation’s growing catalog of Disney+ series, which includes What If, X-Men ’97, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and I Am Groot. The studio has been developing animated content for Disney+ since 2020, exploring different animation styles and storytelling approaches within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The series operates within what Marvel calls the Sacred Timeline, the same continuity that houses Coogler’s Black Panther films. This connection allows the animated series to expand on elements introduced in the live-action movies while exploring new corners of Wakandan society and history.

The four-episode format allows the series to function as both an introduction to the Hatut Zeraze and a showcase for different historical periods where Wakandan operatives have worked to protect their kingdom’s secrets. Each episode presents complete storylines while contributing to the broader mythology of Wakanda’s hidden influence throughout world history.

Eyes of Wakanda is currently streaming on Disney+ as part of the platform’s expanding Marvel Studios Animation lineup.