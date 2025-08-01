Ford recalls 312K vehicles over brake assist failure

ADAS-linked issue could extend stopping distance, increase crash risk

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 312,120 vehicles across the United States after identifying a brake system defect that could increase the risk of crashes, federal regulators announced Friday. The issue involves a potential failure in the Electronic Brake Booster (EBB) module, which may cause the loss of power brake assist while driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the malfunction can lead to increased stopping distances, especially during emergency braking or when the vehicle’s advanced safety features are in use.

Multiple 2025 Ford models impacted by recall

The affected vehicles span some of Ford’s most popular 2025 models, including the Lincoln Navigator, Ford F-150, Expedition, Bronco, and Ranger. These vehicles are equipped with advanced safety systems designed to support driver control, but the EBB failure may compromise those functions.

According to NHTSA’s safety report, the Electronic Brake Booster could stop functioning while the vehicle is moving or while Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) like lane-centering and adaptive cruise control are engaged. Without power-assisted braking, drivers would be forced to apply significantly more pressure to the brake pedal to stop the vehicle, increasing the chances of a crash, especially in high-speed or congested traffic conditions.

While traditional braking would still work in the event of a failure, the added stopping distance could make a critical difference during split-second decision-making scenarios on the road.

What is the EBB and why does it matter?

The Electronic Brake Booster is a key component in modern vehicles, especially those with ADAS capabilities. It provides additional force to the brakes without requiring increased pedal effort from the driver. When working properly, it allows for faster, smoother, and more efficient braking—particularly during emergency situations or when adaptive cruise control is adjusting speed automatically.

If the EBB fails, the vehicle reverts to unassisted braking, which not only demands more effort from the driver but also slows down response time. In the context of ADAS features, where human intervention might be minimal until the last second, the risk becomes significantly higher.

This issue has raised red flags for regulators, especially as automakers introduce increasingly complex software-driven safety systems. The EBB problem may not only reduce braking efficiency but could also erode driver confidence in using ADAS features designed to make driving safer.

Ford’s fix: free software update offered remotely or at dealerships

To address the defect, Ford is issuing a free over-the-air (OTA) software update to all affected vehicles. OTA updates allow the fix to be downloaded and installed remotely, similar to how smartphones receive software patches. This method minimizes disruption for owners, eliminating the need to schedule dealership visits in many cases.

However, customers who prefer to have the update completed at a dealership can still do so at no cost. Ford says it will begin notifying affected customers by mail, providing detailed instructions on how to check their vehicle’s status and initiate the update.

The automaker emphasized that drivers should not delay in applying the fix, especially if they experience any issues with braking or ADAS responsiveness.

Federal scrutiny of ADAS systems on the rise

The recall comes amid increasing scrutiny from NHTSA and other regulators over the safety and reliability of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. As vehicles become more software-reliant, even a small coding error can cause critical systems like braking or steering to fail under certain conditions.

ADAS features like automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control are often promoted as safety enhancements. However, they rely heavily on a complex network of sensors and software that must function flawlessly to deliver on those promises.

Recent years have seen a rise in recalls and investigations linked to software failures in these systems. NHTSA has urged manufacturers to ensure that fail-safes are built into every level of their vehicle systems and that patches can be deployed quickly when problems arise.

Ford’s latest recall serves as a high-profile reminder that, while vehicle technology is advancing rapidly, system reliability and consumer trust remain paramount.

How vehicle owners can respond

Vehicle owners concerned about whether their car is affected can visit the NHTSA website or Ford’s official recall page and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) to confirm. If their vehicle is listed, they should follow Ford’s instructions for installing the OTA software update or schedule a visit with a dealership.

In the meantime, drivers should be extra cautious, especially if they notice changes in brake responsiveness or receive any dashboard alerts related to the braking system. NHTSA also encourages drivers to report any unusual activity or safety concerns through its online complaint portal to help improve tracking and regulatory oversight.