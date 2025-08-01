Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang expands with mysterious ‘Project 3’

Creative agency takes bold step into storytelling and strategy

Kendrick Lamar is stepping into a new chapter. Through his creative agency pgLang, co-founded with longtime collaborator Dave Free, Lamar is moving beyond music and into full-scale creative production. Their latest initiative, Project 3, introduces a fresh direction that blends storytelling, branding, and cultural engagement.

Rather than making a traditional announcement, pgLang released a short, cinematic video on YouTube. In it, a business meeting is disrupted by a boy who slides a handwritten phone number across a table. Calling the number leads to a mysterious message linked to Project 3.

This deliberate move hints at an evolving identity for pgLang. The company isn’t just promoting a service. It’s extending an invitation for creators and thinkers to reach out, connect, and become part of something less defined and more exploratory.

Creative collaboration by design

Project 3 appears to function as a creative consulting division. Its focus spans content strategy, brand design, visual storytelling, and production services. But rather than presenting this with a detailed rollout, pgLang has chosen to build interest through curiosity.

The phone number included in the video isn’t a gimmick. It reflects pgLang’s style of communication—quiet, layered, and driven by discovery. The agency is asking creatives to engage with its world before offering specifics.

The concept aligns with the company’s larger approach. pgLang continues to favor immersive, narrative-forward methods that allow artists, brands, and audiences to interact organically. This strategy has already drawn attention, and Project 3 deepens that momentum.

Frosty joins the fold

As pgLang prepares to scale, it recently brought on Frosty, a small creative house known for bold, unconventional projects. This acquisition strengthens pgLang’s ability to offer in-house creative services across multiple platforms.

Frosty’s aesthetic already feels in sync with pgLang’s tone. Their shared emphasis on mood, minimalism, and layered visual language suggests a seamless integration. With this new partnership, pgLang now has greater capacity to manage large campaigns and diverse collaborations.

The addition also signals a shift in scale. pgLang is moving into a space where it can guide outside brands and projects, not just its own. This is a significant step in positioning the company as a creative partner that can influence across industries.

The Drake factor still lingers

Kendrick Lamar’s recent music has kept pgLang in the spotlight, especially amid renewed speculation about his ongoing rivalry with Drake. Dave Free’s proximity to both the music and creative campaigns has made pgLang part of the conversation.

The release of What Did I Miss?, under pgLang, sparked theories about its potential connection to the feud. Although there has been no confirmation, fans have continued to search for meaning in both the music and the visuals.

While pgLang expands its vision, its roots in hip-hop culture remain strong. The agency’s work doesn’t just reflect artistic direction. It also mirrors the tensions, themes, and questions circulating in the culture at large.

A quiet yet ambitious future

Since launching, pgLang has chosen mystery over marketing. Its website is sparse. Its campaigns avoid traditional formatting. Its content is built around emotion, not explanation. Project 3 follows the same rhythm.

Rather than defining every service it offers, pgLang is letting the work speak first. The agency is building a space where creativity comes before clarity and where collaborators are invited based on alignment, not just opportunity.

With Frosty on board and Project 3 underway, pgLang is evolving. It’s becoming a space for creative development that merges style, message, and intention. Instead of chasing attention, it is shaping stories that leave room for interpretation.

As Kendrick Lamar continues to evolve beyond music, pgLang stands as a reflection of that transformation. It’s not just about artistic output. It’s about constructing new systems for cultural expression—carefully, quietly, and with lasting impact.