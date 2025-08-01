Why Michelle Obama compares ESPN to ‘Real Housewives’

The former first lady shares the similarities of ‘First Take’ and ‘The Real Housewives’ franchises

Former first lady Michelle Obama blasted ESPN and its franchise star Stephen A. Smith when she compared the worldwide sports leader to “The Real Housewives” franchise.

Obama kind of put ESPN and Smith on blast when she compared her beloved reality TV shows with sports talk programs as she spoke to her brother, Craig Robinson, on their popular “IMO” podcast.

Michelle Obama said there’s drama in sports and reality TV shows

The New York Times best-selling author said she’s had to defend her beloved reality TV shows against her husband, former President Barack Obama, and other family members who say that sports shows are superior to reality TV.

She said that sports television and reality TV shows have become one and the same recently — just a bunch of yelling, toxicity, and animosity on ESPN’s talk shows like “First Take” as well as “The Real Housewives.”

‘First Take’ and reality shows are almost one and the same

“It’s all a sociological study. They think that sports is better reality TV, I’m like, ‘it’s the same thing.’ If I listen to ESPN for an hour, it’s like watching the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ you know?” Obama said to her brother, according to TMZ and Fox News. “It’s the same drama, and they’re yelling at each other, and they don’t get along, you know? I mean, Stephen A. Smith, he’s just like every other…”

Basically, Michelle Obama said she’s had to tell her husband Barack Obama, a famous sports fanatic, that the same type of drama erupts on the regular on the “First Take” shows as on reality TV shows.

“So that’s why I’m like, ‘What’s the difference?’ It’s just sociological drama,” Michelle Obama surmised.

Michelle Obama said she’s not hating on ESPN

Michelle Obama hastened to add that she wasn’t throwing hate at ESPN or “First Take,” but she was pointing out the hypocrisy of her husband and her brother, both of whom have criticized the drama that exists within the reality TV realm.

The former first lady says there’s drama on shows like “First Take” as well. Some of the hosts have had on-screen and behind-the-scenes acrimony and turbulent break-ups that have oftentimes made the national headlines, much like “The Real Housewives” franchise.