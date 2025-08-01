Ohio offers major savings during tax holiday starting today

Ohio launched its significantly expanded sales tax holiday at midnight Friday, offering residents two full weeks of tax-free shopping opportunities that extend far beyond traditional back-to-school purchases. The 2025 holiday period runs through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, August 14, providing substantial savings for families preparing for the upcoming school year and making major household purchases.

The expanded program represents substantial growth from previous years, when the tax holiday lasted only one weekend with a much more restrictive $75 per-item spending limit. Lawmakers increased the qualifying purchase threshold to $500 per item in 2024 while extending the duration to 10 full days, and this year the program spans a complete two-week period.

During the holiday period, shoppers can purchase qualifying items both in physical stores and through online retailers without paying Ohio’s standard 5.75% state sales tax. This exemption applies to virtually all tangible personal property under the $500 threshold, creating opportunities for significant savings on electronics, furniture, appliances, and other major household items.

Broad range of qualifying purchases

The expanded price limit transforms the tax holiday from a primarily back-to-school focused event into a comprehensive savings opportunity for Ohio families. Qualifying items now include laptops, televisions, furniture, kitchenware, textbooks, and a wide variety of household goods that were previously excluded under the lower spending threshold.

The Ohio Department of Taxation has clarified that the program encompasses dining at restaurants, dietary supplements, pet food, personal care products, musical instruments, and even soft drinks. This broad interpretation of eligible purchases reflects lawmakers’ intention to provide meaningful economic relief to residents across different spending categories.

The per-item spending limit means shoppers can purchase multiple qualifying items without restriction on their total basket value. For example, customers buying six items priced at $100 each will receive tax exemptions on all purchases, despite the combined total exceeding $500. However, individual items priced above $500 remain ineligible regardless of sale prices or promotional offers.

Complex rules govern promotional pricing

Promotional pricing and discount offers create some complexity within the tax holiday framework. Items that retailers mark down below $500 through sales or clearance events qualify for tax exemptions, even when their original prices exceeded the threshold. This provision allows shoppers to maximize savings by timing purchases during promotional periods.

Coupon usage follows more restrictive guidelines that depend on the type of discount offered. Retailer coupons and loyalty card discounts can bring items under the $500 threshold for tax exemption purposes, but manufacturer coupons that involve third-party reimbursements do not qualify for this treatment. This distinction requires shoppers to understand the source of their discounts when calculating potential tax savings.

Rebate offers do not affect tax holiday eligibility because these incentives occur after the initial purchase transaction. Since tax exemptions apply at the point of sale, subsequent rebate processing cannot retroactively qualify items for the holiday program.

Service exemptions include specific conditions

While the tax holiday primarily focuses on tangible goods, certain service categories can qualify under specific circumstances. Repair and installation services become eligible when they involve tangible personal property valued at $500 or less, but businesses must separate parts and labor costs on their invoices to qualify.

For instance, automotive repair services could see parts qualify for tax exemptions while labor charges remain subject to standard tax rates. This requirement for itemized billing ensures that only the tangible components receive holiday treatment while service elements continue generating tax revenue.

Motor vehicles, watercraft, outboard motors, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vapor products, and any items containing marijuana remain explicitly excluded from the tax holiday regardless of their individual prices. These exclusions maintain revenue streams from categories that lawmakers consider either luxury items or products subject to special taxation policies.

The timing of Ohio’s tax holiday coincides with back-to-school shopping season while extending savings opportunities to families making broader household purchases during the traditionally busy August retail period.