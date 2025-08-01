Ksoo convicted of killing fellow rapper after dad testified

The rapper’s father struck a plea deal with the state and admitted his son was the shooter

Rapper Ksoo was convicted of the murder of fellow hip-hop artist Charles “Lilbuck” McCormick in Jacksonville, Fla., in 2020 with the help of testimony from Ksoo’s own father, who told the court that his son was the shooter.

Prosecutors state that a diss track was behind the killing

Ksoo, whose real name is Hakeem Armani Robinson, was charged with first-degree murder, which carries an automatic life sentence, for shooting McCormick as he was exiting a temp agency, according to First Coast News. Prosecutors said the killing was inspired by a drill rap by McCormick. McCormick released a diss track that mocked and joked about the shooting that killed Ksoo’s stepbrother, Willie Addison, and badly wounded Ksoo’s father, brother, and cousin.

Prosecutors stated that the killers and the victim were members of rival gangs

Investigators and prosecutors stated in court that Ksoo and ATK Scotty are “documented members” of the Florida gang ATK, while McCormick was a member of 6block, a rival gang, which is the group that they believe killed Addison.

Addison was gunned down coming out of a nightclub in 2019, and the prosecutors stated that Ksoo got revenge by killing McCormick exactly one year later, in 2020. Prosecutors said the shooting death and wounding of his family members served as the motive for Ksoo to gun down McCormick.

Prosecutors successfully argued that Ksoo, 26, and co-defendant Leroy “ATK Scotty” Whitacker, 24, had stalked McCormick. Investigators testified in court that Robinson was captured on a building surveillance camera, mortally wounding McCormick. Prosecutors also said Whitacker was in the car with a handgun of his own. He was also convicted of first-degree murder.

Ksoo’s father copped a plea deal to say his son was the shooter

Ksoo’s father, Abdul Robinson Sr., also helped the state’s case by fingering his son as the shooter of McCormick. The father had testified in court that he admitted to being an accessory after the crime by picking up the two killers, driving them to a safe location, and then helping to destroy evidence by burning their clothes.

Later on in the investigation, because his health began failing and he was staring at up to 60 years in prison for his role after the murder was committed, he struck a deal with the state to turn in his son.

In a statement following the verdict, State Attorney Melissa Nelson wrote, according to First Coast News, a division of USA TODAY Network:

“Five years ago, Hakeem Robinson and Leroy Whitaker stalked a man and gunned him down in broad daylight because of disputes and drill rap. Today, a jury held them accountable for their brazen crimes. This was an incredible effort by law enforcement and our team that takes two killers off our streets. Thank you to the jury for their time and dedication.”