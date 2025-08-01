Sarah Jakes Roberts’ Woman Evolve and Wells Fargo Launch ‘Mind Your Business’

Unveiled beside serial entrepreneur CEO Fawn Weaver, the capital pitch signals Woman Evolve and Wells Fargo’s joint commitment to helping business owners turn inspiration into funded futures

ATLANTA, July 31, 2025 – At the intersection of faith, finance, and the future of entrepreneurial businesses, Sarah Jakes Roberts’ Woman Evolve and Wells Fargo today unveiled the Mind Your Business Capital Pitch Competition, powered by Wells Fargo. The announcement was made live from the sold-out Mind Your Business Luncheon, a cornerstone experience within the global Woman Evolve 2025 conference (WE25), now underway in Atlanta.

Unveiled during a vibrant and standing-room-only gathering of power players, visionaries, and founders, the new initiative will award $75,000 in non-dilutive capital to three early-stage small business owners and startups who embody bold ideas, clear growth potential, and cultural relevance. Each winner will receive $25,000, financial coaching, strategic visibility, and ongoing mentorship. Applications open September 2025.

“We’re not just funding businesses; we’re fueling belief in owners who are reshaping the landscape of leadership, innovation, and impact,” said Sarah Jakes Roberts, bestselling author, businesswoman, and founder of Woman Evolve. “This is what faith in action looks like.”

Today’s announcement was made during Woman Evolve’s signature Mind Your Business Luncheon, an anchor event of WE25, the nation’s largest gathering of women of faith. Held at State Farm Arena, the sold-out experience featured a powerhouse fireside chat between Jakes Roberts and Uncle Nearest CEO Fawn Weaver, who shared insights on legacy building, risk-taking, and navigating billion-dollar vision with boldness and grace.

Centered around the theme “Turning Lemons into Lemonade,” the luncheon convened women and brought together a curated network of creatives, corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, and disruptors from across industries. The Woman Evolve Mind Your Business experience continues to emerge as one of the most high-impact business gatherings for women.

“Wells Fargo is incredibly proud to support the Mind Your Business Capital Pitch Competition,” said Gigi Dixon, head of External Engagement for Wells Fargo. “Our commitment goes beyond providing financial services; it’s about investing in the entrepreneurial journey to drive economies and help communities thrive. This is an opportunity to provide tangible resources to aspiring business owners and we’re excited to accomplish this with Woman Evolve.”

The three pitch winners will be announced later this year at a national Woman Evolve event in Chicago, where they’ll also be inducted into the Inner Circle Series, a new national mentorship initiative for founders led by Woman Evolve.

Now in its seventh year, Woman Evolve is projected to generate $35M in local economic activity in Atlanta alone, adding to its $70M+ impact across previous host cities. With a platform that spans bestselling books, chart-topping podcasts, mobile media, and live experiences, Woman Evolve is scaling into a creator-led media and consumer enterprise rooted in spiritual growth, entrepreneurship, and culturally-driven commerce.

The 2025 Woman Evolve conference, with sponsors WGU, Mielle and African Pride, will bring together globally recognized voices to speak across a variety of disciplines, including faith, business, finance, psychology and the performing arts to equip women with the tools necessary to evolve into the highest version of themselves.

Notable voices joining Jakes Roberts at Woman Evolve 2025 include:

Fawn Weaver, CEO, Uncle Nearest

Christine Caine, speaker, author, and activist

Anita Phillips, psychologist and bestselling author

Touré Roberts, author and founder of ONE & The Called, co-senior pastor of The Potter’s House of Dallas

Ariane Simmone, entrepreneur and CEO, Fearless Fund

Joy Bradford, founder, Therapy for Black Girls

Tripp Fontane, educator and poet

Kristy Fercho, head of Financial Inclusion and Opportunity, Wells Fargo

As a New York Times bestselling author, speaker, prominent faith leader, author and philanthropist, Jakes Roberts focuses on spiritual growth, personal development and leadership. She encourages women to embrace freedom as an active and joyful journey toward purpose and authenticity, noting that true freedom is found in surrendering.

About Woman Evolve

Founded by Sarah Jakes Roberts—New York Times best-selling author, businesswoman, future co-senior pastor of The Potter’s House of Dallas—Woman Evolve equips women through spiritual and practical development with the tools necessary to evolve into the highest version of themselves. The organization helps women dream, grow and change the world. Woman Evolve is committed to creating community that empowers, supports and lifts one another up as they climb toward collective evolution. The progression of one, is progression for all.