Who’s double dribbling? 2 sex toys in 4 days bounce in WNBA

The green object caused the stoppage of play — again (videos)

For the second time in a week, play was halted at a WNBA game while fans looked on in disgust as a sex object was thrown onto the court.

On Friday, Aug. 1, during the Golden State Valkyries and Chicago Sky clash on the court, a patron hurtled a green dildo onto the court at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Sex toy finds its way onto the court, again

At 7:42 seconds into the third quarter, the live broadcast caught footage of a green sex toy being thrown on the sidelines just shy of the court, later shared on X.

An announcer blurted out, “Got a whistle away from the basketball.”

The announcer was aghast at her discovery

Morgan Ragan, the game announcer, said that “Something flies on the court actually from the crowd. And you can see the object… the green thing bounces and it goes to the sideline.”



Ragan continued, saying, “We’re not exactly sure where it came from,” as officials halted play and called a game timeout. After the object was identified, she said, “Oh my gosh, OK. OK, inappropriate. Get them out of here, whoever it is [that threw it].”

A second referee went over to the object and kicked it off the sidelines before a staff member went to pick it up with a towel to remove it from the court.

Sex toy thrown onto court for 2nd time in a week

This marked the second time a sex toy was tossed onto the basketball court. On Tuesday, July 29, while the Golden State Valkyries battled the Atlanta Dream, a green dildo can be seen on the screen descending onto the court during the game’s final seconds.

WNBA star Angel Reese joked about sex toy

After this latest incident, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese used humor to address the matter. On her X account, the Bayou Barbie said, “Hey @SydJColson, why do you keep throwing your mean green in different arenas…. it’s getting weird,” referring to Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson.

Colson’s teammate, Sophie Cunningham, adopted a more serious approach when she demanded on her X account, “Stop throwing dildos on the court… you’re going to hurt one of us.”

According to multiple media reports, the perpetrators were not identified in either venue, or else they would have been immediately banished from the arenas.