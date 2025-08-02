Arian Simone’s fearless advice for women who feel stuck

The VC founder’s blueprint for turning vision into validation when systems say you don’t qualify

When Arian Simone launched the Fearless Fund, she wasn’t just creating another venture capital firm—she was building the first VC fund by women of color, for women of color. The Florida A&M University alumna, who cut her teeth in PR and marketing with powerhouse clients like Sony Pictures and Walt Disney Pictures, has since evolved into one of the most influential voices in inclusive investing.

Now serving as Queen Wa Arian Simone of the Village of Dawa Grand Bereby in Côte d’Ivoire, where she collaborates with the Ivorian government to empower under-resourced communities, Simone’s work spans continents and reflects an unwavering commitment to equity and impact. Her journey from launching Fearless Magazine and the Fearless Platform to becoming a venture capitalist demonstrates how authentic leadership can reshape entire industries.

During a recent panel discussion, Rolling Out correspondent Jessica Johnson spoke with Simone about maintaining bold vision in the face of systemic resistance and empowering women entrepreneurs who feel disqualified by traditional standards. Simone’s philosophy is clear: real change requires more than hope—it demands active dismantling and rebuilding of the structures that have historically excluded diverse voices from accessing capital.

The Fearless Fund has a bold vision. How do you remain fearless when systems are designed to say no?

You become fearless by changing the systems. Systems were clearly put in place. Systems can be dismantled, systems can be reestablished. So we remain fearless by creating policies, by having petitions, by restructuring what the current systems are to having a better system that serves everybody.

What do you tell a woman who has a vision but feels disqualified?

A woman who has a vision but feels disqualified—well, one, that is a feeling, not a fact. And that feeling that she has, it can be erased. But if she has the vision, the vision is the qualification.

So don’t worry about the feelings. You just stay focused on the vision. But I would also tell her to get around some people who believe in the vision. They’ll give you encouragement.

Can you speak into the life of a woman who’s evolving today? Give her a word of encouragement.

I would say enjoy the journey. Evolution is fun. Enjoy the tears. Enjoy the shouts. Enjoy the laughter. Enjoy every single thing that comes with it. When you stay in a place of gratitude, opportunities expand, perspective broadens, and joy heightens.

The Fearless Fund’s message is clear: transformation requires both individual courage and systemic change. By focusing on restructuring existing systems rather than simply working within them, the organization demonstrates that true fearlessness comes from taking action to create the change you want to see. For women entrepreneurs, the reminder that vision itself is qualification offers a powerful reframe of traditional barriers to success.