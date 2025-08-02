Monique Rodriguez reveals her secret to scaling with faith

The entrepreneur’s game-changing advice on venture capital partnerships without compromising values

Monique Rodriguez, founder of Mielle Organics, has built one of the most successful natural hair care brands in the industry. During a recent interview with Rolling Out correspondent Jessica Johnson, Rodriguez shared insights on one of the most challenging aspects of scaling a beauty business: maintaining authenticity and faith-based values while navigating the complex world of venture capital and strategic partnerships.

Rodriguez’s journey with Mielle Organics represents more than just business success—it’s a testament to building a brand rooted in purpose while achieving significant growth. Her perspective on venture capital partnerships offers valuable guidance for entrepreneurs seeking to scale without compromising their core values and mission to serve their communities.

What advice would you give to a woman of faith navigating venture capital or scaling a business while staying true to her values?

My best advice is that we have to understand that growth doesn’t mean we have to sacrifice authenticity. What matters is selecting the right partner. When you go into a partnership, whether it’s venture capital, private equity, or even acquisition, it is a marriage and you are aligned with that person. You have to ask yourself, do they align with me having the same values, the same morals, the same mission to serve my community?

It starts with that first. Think of it as dating—it’s a dating process. Don’t be in a rush to take on money because not all money is good money. Take your time and date people, really vet out these partners to see if they can truly help you scale your business. Do they have a track record? What has their track record been with scaling other companies?

Don’t be afraid. Step out, have faith and know that God will do the rest. But you have to first say, “I’m going to trust that this process is going to be what he wants for me.” Don’t do it just out of your own selfish or vain conceit, but really do it because you’re thinking about how you can serve and scale and globalize your company to service everyone.

Her approach to venture capital and business partnerships demonstrates that successful scaling requires more than just financial resources—it demands alignment between personal values, professional purpose, and strategic partnerships. Her emphasis on authenticity, faith-based decision making, and thorough vetting of business partners offers valuable guidance for other entrepreneurs seeking to grow their operations while maintaining their core values and mission to serve their communities.