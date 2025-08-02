50 Cent laughs as Diddy’s words come back to bite him

‘Nasty’ things music mogul said about President Trump during campaign may rule out pardon and cost him years of freedom

After initially hinting at a possible early release from a prison sentence for Sean “Diddy” Combs, President Trump has reversed field on a possible pardon for the music mogul.

And, of course, 50 Cent was right there in the virtual space to laugh in Diddy’s face.

Trump is leaning towards keeping Diddy in prison

Trump was speaking with Newsmax journalist Rob Finnerty when the subject of a possible pardon for Diddy was broached. Diddy was convicted on two counts of prostitution charges, which carry a maximum of 10 years in prison for each count, though he was exonerated on the more serious counts of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Trump told Newsmax that it was “more likely a no” when queried about giving a break for the beleaguered Bad Boy boss.

“I’d say so,” Trump said, referring to the prospect of denying Diddy a pardon. “He essentially, I guess, is sort of half-innocent… It makes it more difficult to proceed.”

Diddy and President Trump used to be friends

Presumably, after his inner circle showed him all of the negative statements that Diddy said about his presidential candidacy, Trump has reversed course from earlier pronouncements where he said he’d probably pardon Diddy.

The president mentioned how he and Diddy were in a more friendly space during the 1990s and early 2000s, saying that Diddy “seemed like a nice guy.”

That all changed once Trump successfully ran for the presidency twice.

Trump claims Diddy said ‘nasty’ things about him

“Probably, you know, I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great, and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well, but when I ran for office, he was very hostile,” President Trump said.

“It’s hard, you know, like, we’re human beings and we don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine and then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements – so, I don’t know, it’s more difficult.”

Diddy awaiting two important decisions

Meanwhile, Diddy continues to languish inside the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, his home for almost a year, as he awaits two important decisions from the judge:

Whether or not the judge will grant Diddy bail, where he’d be able be able to live at his Miami mansion until his sentencing date on Oct. 3; And how much time will the judge give Diddy after the Bad Boy boss was found guilty on two counts of transportation for the purpose of prostitution, which are felonies at the federal level?

As this foreboding situation unfolds for Diddy, his arch-nemesis 50 Cent is lying in the cut, devouring the proceedings with devilish delight.

Why 50 Cent laughs at Diddy’s expense

The notorious and prolific troller asked his 34 million Instagram followers a rhetorical question:

“Can you believe he thought he was getting pardoned?” Fifty captioned as he flexed with his own photo showing him and the president laughing on a private flight.

You could almost hear 50 Cent chuckling as he typed the words that landed like razor blades. “No, Sir, you are not,” Fifty said, continuing on Diddy. “You said very nasty things. I told you I was gonna tell him what you said Brother Love. Now don’t forget all the Nasty things you said LOL,”

Fifty has been on a crusade of sorts as he has unearthed old video clips of Diddy putting Trump on blast for his policies and political ideology.

One clip showed Diddy eviscerating the president by saying, “If Trump gets elected, I really do believe in my heart there’ll be a race war.”

In another post, 50 Cent shows Diddy cooking Trump on high heat by reposting this verbal explosive: “White men like Trump need to be exiled,” Diddy said.

It’s that last sentence that reeks like an abandoned port-a-potty in the middle of August. It may be Diddy who, like his contemporary R. Kelly, may be a former global icon who gets exiled in federal prison for many years without a president who would provide a respite from confinement.