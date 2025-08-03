Baby survives Tennessee family massacre, 2 charged

Tennessee authorities have arrested 2 men in connection with the brutal murders of 4 family members whose infant relative was found abandoned and alive, as the search intensifies for the primary suspect.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation charged Tanaka Brown, 29, and Giovonte Thomas, 29, with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Investigators believe both men assisted 28-year-old Austin Robert Drummond in carrying out the deadly attack that claimed the lives of the baby’s parents, grandmother and uncle.

The shocking case has gripped the community as authorities work to piece together the horrific events that left an infant orphaned and 4 people dead in what officials describe as a targeted attack.

Primary suspect remains at large

Austin Robert Drummond, the man authorities believe orchestrated the murders, continues to evade capture as law enforcement agencies across Tennessee join the manhunt. Officials warn the public that Drummond should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch confirmed that authorities believe Drummond had a personal relationship with the victims, making this a targeted rather than random attack. The nature of that relationship and potential motive remain under investigation.

Drummond faces serious charges including 4 counts of first-degree murder, 1 count of aggravated kidnapping and multiple weapons offenses. His extensive criminal background includes prison time for robbing a convenience store, threatening jurors and attempted murder while incarcerated.

On Friday, investigators located the vehicle they believe Drummond had been driving. The car was discovered in Jackson, Tennessee, approximately 70 miles from where the bodies were found and 40 miles from where the infant was abandoned.

2 men arrested for allegedly helping killer

Brown faces additional charges beyond accessory to murder, including 1 count of tampering with evidence. He was arrested Friday and booked into Lake County Jail, where he awaits arraignment on the charges.

Thomas was already in custody at Madison County Jail on an unrelated charge when authorities filed the new murder-related charges against him. Officials plan to transfer him to Lake County Jail to face the accessory charges.

Investigators have not revealed specific details about how Brown and Thomas allegedly assisted Drummond in the murders or the evidence tampering. The men’s exact roles in the crime remain part of the ongoing investigation.

Neither Brown nor Thomas could be reached for comment, and no attorneys have been publicly identified as representing them in this case.

4 victims identified in tragic attack

The Lake County community mourns the loss of 4 people whose lives were cut short in the violent attack. Authorities have identified the victims as James M. Wilson, 21; Adrianna Williams, 20; Cortney Rose, 38; and Braydon Williams, 15.

Wilson and Adrianna Williams were the devoted parents of the infant who was discovered alone but unharmed. The young couple had their whole lives ahead of them before becoming victims of this senseless violence.

Rose served as the grandmother to the surviving baby and mother to both Adrianna and Braydon Williams. The 38-year-old woman lost her life alongside her teenage son Braydon, who was just 15 years old when his life was tragically ended.

The family’s tight-knit bonds make their deaths even more devastating for the surviving relatives and friends who knew them as loving, caring people devoted to each other and the newest family member.

Baby found safe but alone

The infant at the center of this tragic case was discovered in a car seat in the Tigrett area, approximately 40 miles from where the bodies were found in Tiptonville. The baby was alive and unharmed despite being abandoned in the remote location.

Authorities have not explained how the infant ended up separated from the murder scene or who transported the child to the location where they were found. The circumstances surrounding the baby’s abandonment remain part of the active investigation.

Child protective services have taken custody of the infant, who is receiving appropriate care and medical attention. Officials confirm the baby is safe and being looked after while family members and social workers determine the best long-term placement.

The survival of the infant provides the only glimmer of hope in an otherwise devastating case that has shaken the small Tennessee community.

Investigation continues across multiple counties

The complex case spans multiple Tennessee counties as investigators work to understand the full scope of the crimes and locate the remaining suspect. Evidence has been discovered in Lake County, Madison County and beyond as the investigation expands.

Authorities have not revealed the manner in which the 4 victims were killed or the timeline of events leading to their deaths. The investigation involves multiple law enforcement agencies working together to build a comprehensive case against all suspects.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues leading the effort while local sheriff’s departments provide support and resources. Federal authorities may also assist if the case crosses state lines during the ongoing manhunt for Drummond.

Community members are urged to report any information about Drummond’s whereabouts while avoiding direct contact with the dangerous suspect.