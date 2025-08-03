FDA escalates 64,800-pound butter recall to urgent level

The Food and Drug Administration has intensified its warning regarding a massive butter recall, elevating the risk classification to Class II status after determining the product poses significant health threats to consumers with milk allergies. The upgraded classification represents the second-highest warning level in the federal agency’s recall system.

Bunge North America Inc., headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri, originally initiated a voluntary recall on July 14 covering 64,800 pounds of its European Style Butter Blend. The recall encompasses 1,800 cases of the one-pound butter product, distributed across multiple states and extending into international markets including the Dominican Republic.

The escalation occurred on July 30 when federal regulators determined the initial recall classification underestimated the potential health consequences for allergic consumers. Class II recalls indicate situations where product exposure may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health effects, though the probability of serious consequences remains relatively low according to FDA standards.

Labeling failure creates serious health concerns

The recall centers on Bunge’s failure to properly declare milk as an ingredient on the product packaging, creating a dangerous situation for individuals with dairy allergies. Federal regulations require clear allergen labeling to protect consumers who must avoid specific ingredients due to medical conditions.

The affected butter products were packaged in distinctive white paperboard cases containing 36 individual blocks per case. Each recalled item bears the lot code number 5064036503, which consumers should check before consumption. The company distributed these products to 12 distribution centers throughout the United States, ensuring widespread availability before the recall announcement.

Distribution reached beyond domestic markets, with one international distribution center in the Dominican Republic receiving shipments. This broad distribution pattern prompted federal regulators to issue nationwide alerts and coordinate with international partners to ensure consumer safety.

Understanding milk allergy risks and symptoms

Milk ranks among the nine major food allergens recognized by federal health authorities, capable of triggering reactions ranging from mild discomfort to life-threatening emergencies. The FDA emphasizes that allergic reactions can manifest in various ways, making proper labeling crucial for consumer protection.

Common allergic symptoms include hives, facial swelling, lip inflammation, vomiting, persistent coughing, and localized swelling throughout the body. These initial reactions may seem manageable but can escalate rapidly without proper medical intervention or avoidance of the triggering ingredient.

More severe cases can progress to anaphylaxis, a potentially fatal condition that overwhelms the immune system. This extreme reaction causes widespread chemical releases throughout the body, potentially leading to shock and requiring immediate emergency medical treatment including epinephrine administration.

Federal response and safety recommendations

The FDA has not disclosed whether any consumers have reported adverse reactions connected to the recalled butter products. However, the agency’s decision to elevate the recall classification suggests serious concern about potential health impacts among vulnerable populations.

Federal regulators strongly advise consumers who experience any allergic symptoms after consuming the affected products to immediately discontinue use and seek appropriate medical care. The agency specifically recommends evaluating the need for emergency medications such as epinephrine auto-injectors.

Medical attention becomes particularly important when symptoms progress beyond initial mild reactions. Healthcare providers can assess symptom severity and determine appropriate treatment protocols, potentially preventing more serious complications from developing.

Broader food safety implications

This recall highlights ongoing challenges in food manufacturing and labeling compliance, particularly regarding allergen management. The incident demonstrates how seemingly minor labeling oversights can create significant public health risks for vulnerable consumer populations.

Federal enforcement efforts continue focusing on ingredient disclosure requirements, recognizing that accurate labeling serves as the primary defense mechanism for individuals managing food allergies. Companies face increasing regulatory scrutiny regarding their labeling practices and quality control procedures.

The eight other major allergens requiring mandatory disclosure include eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, soybeans, and sesame. Each presents similar labeling challenges and potential health risks when improperly disclosed on product packaging.

Bunge North America Inc. has not responded to requests for additional information regarding the recall or steps being taken to prevent similar incidents. The company’s cooperation with federal authorities remains ongoing as the recall process continues.