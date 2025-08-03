Rapper Soulja Boy faces alarming weapons arrest

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested rapper Soulja Boy early Sunday morning on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm during a routine traffic stop in Melrose, according to law enforcement reports.

DeAndre Cortez Way, known professionally as Soulja Boy, was riding as a passenger when officers conducted the traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. Police discovered a firearm inside the vehicle, leading to the rapper’s arrest and booking on weapons charges.

Traffic stop details remain unclear

The LAPD has not disclosed the specific reason for the initial traffic stop that led to Soulja Boy‘s arrest. Officers spotted the weapon during their interaction with the vehicle’s occupants, though authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

The 35-year-old artist was celebrating his recent birthday at West Hollywood nightclub Poppy on the evening before his arrest, according to social media posts. His birthday fell on July 28, making the club appearance part of extended birthday festivities.

Musical career highlights and mainstream success

Soulja Boy achieved massive commercial success with his 2007 debut single “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” which became a cultural phenomenon and earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song. The track’s accompanying dance became a viral sensation, establishing the artist as a pioneer in using internet platforms to promote music.

His subsequent releases included popular tracks like “Turn My Swag On” and “Kiss Me Thru the Phone,” cementing his position in the hip-hop landscape. Beyond performing, Way has worked as a songwriter and record producer, contributing to various projects throughout his career.

The Chicago-born artist has consistently maintained relevance in the music industry, adapting to changing trends while building a substantial fanbase across multiple generations.

Recent legal challenges mount

This arrest adds to a series of legal difficulties facing the rapper in recent months. Earlier this year, a Los Angeles jury found Way liable for sexual battery and assault, ordering him to pay $4 million in damages to a woman who accused him of physical and sexual assault spanning two years.

The civil case represented a significant financial blow to the artist, who has faced various legal disputes throughout his career. The substantial monetary judgment reflects the severity of the allegations and the jury’s findings in the case.

Cryptocurrency promotion controversy

Soulja Boy’s legal troubles extend beyond criminal charges to federal regulatory issues. In 2023, he joined other celebrities including Lindsay Lohan and Lil Yachty in facing charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission for illegally promoting cryptocurrency companies under federal investigation.

While many celebrities involved in the SEC case agreed to settlements totaling $400,000 in disgorgement, interest and penalties, Soulja Boy and singer Austin Mahone refused to accept the settlement terms. The two artists chose not to pay the financial penalties without admitting or denying the probe’s findings.

This regulatory action highlighted the growing scrutiny of celebrity endorsements in the cryptocurrency space, with federal authorities cracking down on undisclosed promotional relationships.

Industry impact and future implications

The rapper’s arrest comes at a time when law enforcement agencies have increased focus on weapons violations among entertainment industry figures. California maintains strict firearm possession laws, particularly for individuals with previous felony convictions.

Way’s status as a convicted felon makes the suspected weapons charge particularly serious under state law. The legal ramifications could include significant jail time if prosecutors decide to pursue formal charges and achieve a conviction.

The entertainment industry continues grappling with high-profile arrests and legal issues affecting prominent artists. These incidents often impact touring schedules, recording contracts and brand partnerships, creating far-reaching consequences beyond immediate legal penalties.

Investigation continues

The Los Angeles Police Department continues investigating the circumstances surrounding the traffic stop and weapon discovery. Representatives for Soulja Boy have not responded to requests for comment regarding the arrest.

As the case develops, prosecutors will determine whether to file formal charges based on the evidence collected during the arrest. The rapper’s legal team will likely mount a defense challenging any charges that emerge from the investigation.

This latest incident underscores the ongoing legal challenges facing the artist as he navigates multiple court cases and regulatory issues while attempting to maintain his music career.