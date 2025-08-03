Serita Jakes reveals raw truth about women’s liberation

Serita A. Jakes is an author, speaker and visionary who has spent decades serving alongside her husband, Bishop T.D. Jakes, at The Potter’s House, the legendary 30,000-member Dallas-based church. As the mother of Sarah Jakes Roberts, who leads the Woman Evolved movement, Serita Jakes has witnessed firsthand the evolution of women’s voices in faith communities.

Woman Evolved 2025, held in Atlanta, represents more than just a conference. It is a movement committed to erasing limits and challenging the norms of what it means to be a modern woman of faith. At this year’s gathering, Serita Jakes reflected on her role in a multigenerational legacy of women breaking barriers and holding doors open for those who follow.

In a candid conversation during the event, Jakes discussed the profound meaning behind legacy, the power of collective action among women, and her hopes for the thousands of women who attend these transformative gatherings.

Serita’s evolution moment that changes everything

It’s another step for my daughter to impact the earth, to impact the world with her little voice screaming loud in the darkness, and it’s just incredible. Being here in Atlanta in 2025 represents something significant for women everywhere.

Serita’s door-holding philosophy redefines legacy

Legacy means I’m looking behind me and I’m looking forward. I always say that Sarah’s holding the door open for her daughters, and I’m holding the door open for Sarah, and someone beyond me is holding the door for me. That’s legacy – this continuous chain of women supporting and elevating each other across generations.

The freedom revolution for women of color

This is a moment of evolution for every woman, especially women of color. Over the next few days, we’re going to have to touch and agree on some specific, intentional things that women have to conquer and overcome. We’ll be able to do it when we connect with each other. It’s about freedom.

Breaking barriers through collective power

Freedom represents breaking free from the limitations that society, tradition, and sometimes even faith communities have placed on women. When women come together with shared purpose and mutual support, we create space for authentic transformation. This isn’t just about individual growth – it’s about collective liberation that impacts families, communities, and generations to come.

The generational impact behind Woman Evolved’s success

The Woman Evolved movement, under Sarah Jakes Roberts’ leadership, has created a platform where women can explore their faith without conforming to restrictive expectations. For Serita Jakes, watching her daughter lead this charge represents the fulfillment of intergenerational investment and the power of women who refuse to accept the status quo.

The concept of “holding doors open” that Jakes emphasizes speaks to a deliberate practice of creating opportunities for other women to succeed. This philosophy runs counter to competitive narratives that pit women against each other, instead promoting a model of collaborative advancement.

At events like Woman Evolved 2025, thousands of women gather not just for inspiration but for practical tools to navigate the complexities of modern life while maintaining their spiritual foundation. The movement acknowledges that faith and feminism need not be mutually exclusive, and that women can be both deeply spiritual and unapologetically ambitious.

Serita Jakes‘ perspective offers a unique vantage point – that of a woman who has operated in traditional church leadership roles while simultaneously supporting her daughter’s more progressive approach to women’s ministry. This balance between honoring tradition and embracing evolution reflects the broader conversation happening within faith communities about women’s roles and voices.

The Atlanta gathering represents more than a weekend event; it symbolizes a cultural shift toward empowering women to define their own spiritual journeys and leadership paths. Through the lens of legacy, freedom, and collective action, Woman Evolved continues to challenge conventional boundaries while creating space for authentic spiritual expression.

For Serita Jakes, the ultimate measure of success lies not in individual achievement but in the doors that remain open for future generations of women to walk through with confidence, purpose, and unwavering faith in their own voices.