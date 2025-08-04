2025 Radio and Records Awards: A New Era

The 2025 Radio and Records Awards, a legacy event beautifully curated by Mrs. Debbie Ireland, took place at Backstage Atlanta on Sunday, August 3rd. More than just a ceremony, it was a powerful statement about legacy, mentorship, and the future of the industry. For over 20 years, the awards have honored the professionals and community leaders who have dedicated their time and efforts to radio and music. This year, however, the event highlighted a particularly special theme: the passing of the torch from seasoned veterans to a dynamic new generation. It was a night of shared history and renewed purpose, celebrating those who paved the way and those who are now building on that foundation.

A Community United

The atmosphere at Backstage Atlanta was electric, filled with a palpable sense of community and mutual respect. Past and present radio personalities mingled, sharing stories and celebrating a shared passion for the industry. This spirit of camaraderie was a direct reflection of the awards’ mission: to ensure that the hard work and dedication of radio and music professionals do not go unnoticed. The night served as a beautiful reminder that the foundation of today’s success was built on the talent and perseverance of those who came before.

Honoring a Legend

A highlight of the evening, and a perfect example of this theme, was the incredible performance by the legendary Karyn White. Her presence on stage brought a wave of nostalgia and reminded everyone of her undeniable talent and contributions to music. The evening reached a poignant peak when Karyn White was presented with the prestigious Karyn White Lifetime Achievement Award. This honor not only celebrated her illustrious career but also served as a symbol for the entire event—a veteran being rightfully recognized for her legacy, which continues to inspire countless new artists and radio personalities.

Celebrating the New Generation

This focus on honoring a rich past was brilliantly juxtaposed with the recognition of current success. The energy in the room soared when Yung Joc and his team, the Streetz Morning Takeover, were announced as winners for Morning Show of the Year. This victory for the Yung Joc Morning Takeover underscored the vibrant energy and innovation that the next generation is bringing to the airwaves. Additionally, DJ Swin of Yung Joc and The Streetz Morning Takeover received an award for Executive Morning Show Producer. The moment perfectly encapsulated the event’s central theme: a veteran legend receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award while a new generation of talent earned top honors for their contemporary impact.

Recognizing Industry Excellence

The awards also celebrated other well-deserving professionals, including Big Ray Love of Magic 107.5, who was recognized for his outstanding contributions to the radio scene. The diversity of the winners and honorees, from established icons to rising stars, painted a clear picture of the industry’s health and its future. The 2025 Radio and Records Awards proved that Atlanta’s radio and music landscape is a thriving ecosystem where talent is celebrated at every stage of a career.

A Legacy That Endures

The awards’ longevity and continued relevance after more than two decades speak volumes about their importance to the community. They serve as a crucial gathering where professionals can connect, celebrate their achievements, and reflect on the past while looking forward to the future. This year’s ceremony, with its powerful theme of generational transition, felt particularly significant, marking a new era of collaboration and mutual respect.

Looking Forward

In the end, the 2025 Radio and Records Awards were not just a night of trophies and applause. It was a celebration of community, a heartfelt acknowledgment of legacies, and a powerful embrace of the future. By honoring trailblazers like Karyn White and celebrating innovators like Yung Joc and the other winners, the ceremony successfully highlighted the vibrant continuum of talent that defines the industry. The torch has been passed, and it is burning brighter than ever.