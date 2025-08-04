BronzeLens festival returns: 105 films, 33 world premieres

Atlanta’s premier festival for creators of color showcases global cinema from 14 nations

Ahead of the festival’s official start, BronzeLens hosted an exclusive private reception on July 31, 2025, at Spelman College. This invitation-only gathering brought together filmmakers, industry executives, sponsors, and alumni to celebrate the legacy of BronzeLens and preview the excitement of the upcoming festival. The evening blended Atlanta’s rich cultural history with forward-thinking conversations about the future of film, setting the tone for the week ahead. Spelman’s role as host reflected the festival’s deep connection to historically Black colleges and universities, further cementing BronzeLens as a cultural cornerstone.

As the unmistakable cadence of Atlanta warms to summer’s full blaze, the spotlight shines firmly on the city once again. From August 20 to 24, 2025, Atlanta will host the 16th edition of the BronzeLens Film Festival, a celebrated and visionary gathering intentionally crafted by and for creators of color. Across five electrifying days, the festival will showcase 105 official film selections from countries around the globe, from Angola and Pakistan to France and Jamaica, all unified by stories that center people of color. Remarkably, 33 of those titles will make their world premieres during the festival.

What makes BronzeLens so essential

BronzeLens has long established itself as Creators Wonderland, where cinema, community, and culture converge. The festival insists that all official selections are either produced by creators of color or are about people of color, offering rich, authentic perspectives. As BronzeLens Film Festival Artistic Director Deidre McDonald emphasizes, these films represent “storytelling in a unique manner” across narrative, dance, music, and documentary—each offering meaningful insight into the lives of Black Americans and other communities of color. The festival is intentional about providing elevated programming, including expert panels and discussions that foster audience and creator engagement.

The heart of the festival: the Tara Atlanta

All daily screenings and panels will unfold at the historic Tara Atlanta, transforming the venue into a hub of inspiration. Located in the beating heart of Atlanta, Tara provides the cultural spine for BronzeLens’s programming from Wednesday, August 20 through Sunday, August 24.

The synergy between elevated creative voices and industry access creates a dynamic opportunity for attendees. Whether you’re a festival veteran or a first-time attendee, the experience promises curated exposure to films that resonate beyond entertainment—works that speak to identity, challenge assumptions, and celebrate intersectional excellence.

Prelude: Thompson talks

The conversation kicks off early. On August 7, BronzeLens will host a Thompson Talks panel titled “The State of Film and Television Production in Georgia” at the Thompson Hotel. It’s a strategic conversation about Georgia’s booming role in film and TV, touching on policy, production opportunities, and the state’s significance as a creative epicenter.

Signature festival experiences

The filmmakers ball & sweet 16 celebration

On Saturday, August 23, the festival will activate three levels of Atlanta’s City Hall, producing an immersive soirée brimming with music, dance, networking, cuisine, and celebration. This Second Annual Filmmakers Ball is more than glam, it’s a declaration of cultural pride, creativity, and connection.

Cinema and social justice Sunday & awards

The festival concludes on Sunday, August 24, with two cornerstone events:

Cinema and Social Justice Sunday: Held at the Tara Theater, this closing day program honors Atlanta’s history by pairing films with conversations that address social justice and civil rights themes.

BronzeLens Awards: Hosted at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center at Morehouse College, the Awards ceremony recognizes excellence across genres: Narrative Features, Documentaries, Shorts (Narrative and Documentary), Dance, Webisodes, Students, Music Videos—plus Best Actor and Best Actress honors.

These final events underscore BronzeLens’s commitment to both art and activism—highlighting where cinematic storytelling and cultural consciousness intersect.

Why this matters

BronzeLens alumni have gone on to redefine the media ecosystem. As Roger Bobb, co-creator of BronzeLens, reflected, alongside BronzeLens founder Kathleen Bertrand, this festival has become a nexus for emerging talent and seasoned industry leaders alike. BronzeLens continues to champion and fuel Atlanta’s evolution as a global center for Black creative production.

Now, in its 16th year, BronzeLens has evolved into one of the most vibrant, globally recognized platforms dedicated to creators of color. With 105 films from 14 nations, dozens of talks, and events that bridge cinema and activism, this year’s festival promises both reflection and projection, looking back on struggles and triumphs, while spotlighting the next generation of visionary storytellers.

Whether you’re a film buff, artist, activist, or networker, BronzeLens delivers depth, inspiration, and breakthroughs. Join the conversations. Be part of a gathering that is more than a festival, it’s an affirmation of Black excellence in every frame.

Learn more: