‘Iyanu’ brings Yoruba culture to mainstream animation

Iyanu has emerged as the number one television show among children ages 2 to 12 on Cartoon Network, marking a significant achievement for the animated series that debuted in April 2025. The show’s immediate success led to its availability on HBO Max, where families can now stream the complete first season.

The series follows a teenage girl who discovers her inner strength while navigating complex relationships and moral challenges. Parents have praised the show for providing meaningful screen time that combines entertainment with valuable life lessons about empathy, responsibility, and making difficult choices.

Cartoon Network executives responded to the show’s popularity by renewing Iyanu for a second season and approving two animated films. The first movie, Iyanu Age of Wonders, will premiere on August 30th, giving fans an expanded look at the character’s world and adventures.

Global reach extends across multiple continents

Iyanu has successfully expanded beyond American audiences through strategic international partnerships. The series premiered on Showmax across 44 African countries on June 13th, connecting the show with audiences in regions where its cultural themes resonate most deeply.

The United Kingdom and Ireland welcomed the series on July 3rd through ITVX, demonstrating the universal appeal of its storytelling approach. This international expansion reflects growing demand for diverse animated content that represents different cultural perspectives and traditions.

The show’s global success indicates that audiences worldwide are eager for animated content that moves beyond traditional Western storytelling frameworks. Iyanu proves that culturally rooted narratives can achieve mainstream commercial success while maintaining authentic representation.

Nigerian filmmaker brings Yoruba culture to animation

Creator Roye Okupe developed Iyanu as both entertainment and cultural education, drawing from Yoruba traditions that represent some of West Africa’s oldest and most influential cultural practices. Okupe serves as showrunner, executive producer, and producer, maintaining creative control over the series’ cultural authenticity.

The filmmaker describes the project as a tribute to his daughter and a vehicle for teaching children empathy through storytelling. This personal motivation drives the series’ focus on character development and moral education alongside traditional adventure elements.

Yoruba culture provides the foundation for the show’s world building, introducing young viewers to African traditions, values, and storytelling methods. The series demonstrates how animation can serve as an effective medium for cross cultural understanding and education.

Industry veterans contribute creative expertise

Iyanu benefits from contributions by established animation professionals who have worked on popular children’s shows. The creative team includes Darnell Johnson as episodic director, known for his work on Into the Spider Verse, and Vincent Edwards as supervising director from Teen Titans Go!, Spider Man, and Ben 10.

Story development involves Brandon Easton, who previously worked on Transformers War for Cybertron, Thundercats, and Agent Carter. Emmy Award winner Kerri Grant contributes writing expertise gained from Ada Twist Scientist, Doc McStuffins, and Elena of Avalor.

Dawud Anyabwile brings director and storyboard artist experience from Rugrats while maintaining recognition as a Smithsonian featured artist. This combination of diverse professional backgrounds ensures high production quality while supporting the series’ cultural authenticity.

Educational value meets entertainment appeal

Parents seeking screen time that provides educational benefits have embraced Iyanu for its emphasis on character development and moral reasoning. The series addresses themes of friendship, responsibility, and ethical decision making through engaging adventure storylines.

The show’s success suggests that children respond positively to content that challenges them intellectually while providing entertainment value. Iyanu demonstrates that animated series can effectively combine cultural education with compelling narratives.

Voice actress Serah Johnson brings the title character to life with performances that resonate with young audiences. Her portrayal helps viewers connect emotionally with the character’s journey of self discovery and personal growth.

The series’ continued expansion into films and international markets indicates strong audience demand for this type of culturally rich animated content. Iyanu establishes a successful model for creating mainstream entertainment that celebrates diverse cultural traditions while appealing to global audiences.