Jennifer King makes history again with HBCU coaching move

Former NFL assistant becomes offensive analyst at North Carolina Central University after pioneering career with three professional teams

Jennifer King continues her barrier breaking career by joining North Carolina Central University as an offensive analyst, bringing three years of NFL coaching experience to the historically black college. The 40 year old coach made headlines in 2021 as the first Black woman to hold a full time coaching position in professional football.

WRAL News sports reporter Chris Lea first announced King’s appointment to the NCCU Eagles coaching staff. Her arrival represents a significant addition for the Mid Eastern Athletic Conference program, which gains access to her extensive professional football knowledge and leadership experience.

She spent the 2024 season with the Chicago Bears as an offensive assistant focused on running backs, making her the first female coach in the franchise’s 104 year history. The Bears chose not to retain her services for 2025, opening the door for her transition to collegiate coaching.

Professional football journey spans multiple franchises

King’s NFL career began in 2018 when she attended the league’s Women’s Forum and met Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera. That encounter led to her first internship working with wide receivers, launching a professional coaching journey that would span three franchises.

After gaining experience with the Panthers and a brief stint with the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football, King followed Rivera to Washington in 2020. The Washington Football Team initially hired her as a coaching intern before promoting her to assistant running backs coach in 2021.

Her promotion marked a watershed moment for diversity in professional sports. Team officials recognized her work ethic, leadership qualities, and football acumen as instrumental in her historic appointment.

The Chicago Bears recruited King in 2024, where she worked closely with their offensive unit while contributing to game planning and player development. Her departure from Chicago creates an opportunity for NCCU to benefit from her high level coaching experience.

Athletic background provides foundation for success

King’s coaching expertise stems from her extensive athletic background spanning multiple sports. Growing up in Reidsville, North Carolina, she excelled at Guilford College in basketball and softball before graduating in 2006 with a sports management degree.

Her football experience came through more than a decade playing in the Women’s Football Alliance. She performed various roles including quarterback and wide receiver for the Carolina Phoenix, defensive back for the New York Sharks, and safety for the D.C. Divas.

The 2018 season proved particularly successful when King helped the New York Sharks capture the Women’s Football Alliance Division II Championship. Her playing experience across multiple positions provides valuable insight into offensive and defensive schemes.

She later earned a Master of Science degree in sports management from Liberty University, further developing her theoretical knowledge of athletic administration and coaching methodology.

NCCU gains experienced offensive mind

Head coach Trei Oliver previously attempted to hire King in 2020 before she chose the NFL path. Her decision to join the Eagles represents a homecoming to North Carolina and an opportunity to impact college football development.

As offensive analyst, she will contribute to game planning, player mentoring, and scheme development. Her professional experience should prove invaluable for NCCU players aspiring to advance their football careers.

The Eagles coaching staff expects King to share insights gained from working with elite NFL athletes and coaching staffs. Her knowledge of professional training methods, film study techniques, and mental preparation could elevate the program’s competitive level.

Starting quarterback Walker Harris and other Eagles players have already noticed the difference King brings to their preparation. Her ability to explain defensive concepts and coverage recognition demonstrates the practical value of her professional experience.

HBCU football benefits from professional expertise

King’s appointment reflects the growing trend of former NFL coaches and players contributing to HBCU football programs. Her presence at NCCU should help raise the profile of both the Eagles and the broader HBCU football landscape.

The timing proves advantageous for King, who returns to her home state after establishing herself as a pioneering figure in professional sports. Her parents maintain season tickets at North Carolina A&T, adding a personal connection to the regional HBCU rivalry.

Her transition from breaking barriers in the NFL to developing talent at the collegiate level represents the next chapter in a remarkable coaching journey. NCCU players and coaches expect her influence to translate into improved performance and enhanced program reputation.