Why Joby just spent $125M on a helicopter company

The future of urban transportation took a giant leap forward as Joby Aviation announced its acquisition of Blade Air Mobility’s passenger operations for up to $125 million, marking one of the most significant moves yet in the emerging electric aviation industry. This groundbreaking deal brings together cutting-edge electric aircraft technology with established helicopter ride-sharing operations, potentially revolutionizing how people travel in major cities.

The acquisition represents a strategic masterstroke for Joby Aviation, which has been developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft designed to carry four passengers through urban airspace. By purchasing Blade’s extensive passenger network, Joby gains immediate access to existing customers, prime takeoff and landing locations, and a decade of operational expertise in urban aviation services.

Blade Air Mobility has established itself as a leader in helicopter ride-sharing, transporting more than 50,000 passengers in 2024 alone from 12 strategic urban terminals. Their network includes high-profile locations such as JFK Airport and Newark Liberty Airport in New York, along with several Manhattan helicopter pads that serve the city’s business elite and time-conscious travelers.

Electric aircraft poised to transform urban mobility

Joby Aviation’s electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, commonly known as eVTOLs, represent the next generation of urban transportation technology. These innovative aircraft promise to deliver quieter, cleaner alternatives to traditional helicopters while maintaining the same convenience and time-saving benefits that have made helicopter services popular among urban professionals.

The company’s CEO, JoeBen Bevirt, explained that the clean and quiet nature of electric aircraft will likely unlock access to numerous new takeoff and landing locations that were previously unavailable due to noise restrictions and environmental concerns. This expansion of available landing sites could dramatically increase the accessibility and convenience of aerial transportation in densely populated urban areas.

Joby is currently working toward Federal Aviation Administration certification for its revolutionary aircraft, with plans to begin FAA Type Inspection flight testing early next year. This critical milestone represents one of the final steps before the company can launch commercial passenger services, bringing the long-promised vision of flying cars closer to everyday reality.

Seamless transition planned for existing operations

The acquisition structure ensures continuity for current Blade customers while positioning the combined company for future growth in electric aviation. Blade’s passenger operations will continue under the leadership of CEO Rob Wiesenthal, who will oversee the division as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Joby Aviation.

Wiesenthal emphasized that the transition will be carefully managed to maintain service quality while gradually introducing electric aircraft technology. The combined company plans to operate both traditional helicopters and Joby’s electric aircraft during a transition period, eventually shifting entirely to electric air taxis as the technology matures and regulatory approvals are secured.

This hybrid approach allows the company to leverage Blade’s existing infrastructure and customer relationships while building toward an all-electric future. The strategy minimizes disruption to current services while creating a pathway for introducing revolutionary new technology to the urban transportation market.

Medical transportation remains separate entity

Notably absent from the acquisition is Blade’s medical organ transplant division, which will continue operating as an independent publicly traded company under the new name Strata Critical Medical. However, the medical transportation business will maintain a partnership relationship with Joby Aviation, potentially opening new opportunities for electric aircraft in emergency medical services.

This separation allows Strata Critical Medical to focus specifically on the unique requirements and regulatory environment of medical transportation while benefiting from potential future collaboration with Joby’s electric aircraft technology. The medical aviation sector represents a significant market opportunity where the quiet operation and environmental benefits of electric aircraft could prove particularly valuable.

Global expansion and performance milestones

The acquisition encompasses all of Blade’s passenger operations, including both domestic United States services and European operations, giving Joby immediate international presence in the urban aviation market. This global reach provides valuable experience in different regulatory environments and customer preferences that will benefit future electric aircraft deployment.

The deal structure includes performance-based components, with $35 million of the total $125 million purchase price tied to achieving specific operational milestones and retaining key personnel from Blade’s experienced team. This approach ensures that critical expertise and relationships remain intact during the transition while incentivizing continued excellence in service delivery.

Industry transformation accelerates

The Joby-Blade acquisition reflects broader trends in the aviation industry as electric aircraft technology moves from experimental concepts to commercial reality. Traditional aviation companies are increasingly partnering with or acquiring electric vehicle manufacturers to position themselves for a transforming transportation landscape.

This deal represents more than just a business acquisition; it signals the beginning of a fundamental shift in how people think about urban transportation. As electric aircraft technology matures and regulatory frameworks develop, the distinction between ground-based and aerial transportation options may become increasingly blurred.

The successful integration of Blade’s operational expertise with Joby’s technological innovation could serve as a model for similar partnerships throughout the aviation industry, accelerating the broader adoption of electric aircraft technology and bringing the vision of accessible urban air mobility closer to widespread reality.