Lady Gaga’s VMA comeback threatens Swift’s dominance

Lady Gaga has positioned herself as the artist to beat at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards(VMA), securing a commanding 12 nominations that signal her triumphant return to pop music’s biggest stage. Her impressive showing follows the release of her acclaimed album “Mayhem” and sets up a potential challenge to Taylor Swift’s recent awards dominance.

Bruno Mars emerges as Gaga’s closest competitor with 11 nominations, largely driven by his successful collaborations including the chart-topping duet “Die With a Smile” with Gaga herself. This partnership has become one of the year’s most celebrated musical moments, earning recognition across multiple categories.

Swift faces unexpected competition

Despite being the most decorated solo artist in VMA history, Swift enters this year’s ceremony in an unusual position. The pop superstar secured only one nomination for Artist of the Year, having not released any new music videos during the eligibility period. This represents a significant shift from 2024, when Swift dominated the ceremony by winning Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, and Best Direction.

Swift’s reduced presence opens the door for other artists to claim the spotlight at the September 7 ceremony, which will air live from UBS Arena in New York on CBS for the first time in the show’s history.

Rising stars challenge established names

The nominations reveal a competitive landscape where emerging artists are making significant inroads against established superstars. Kendrick Lamar continues his hot streak with 10 nominations, building on his recent Grammy success with “Not Like Us,” while Blackpink’s ROSÉ has earned eight solo nominations that demonstrate her individual star power beyond the group.

Sabrina Carpenter matches ROSÉ’s eight nominations, cementing her evolution from Disney Channel star to legitimate pop force. Her breakthrough year included memorable VMA moments in 2024, where she won Song of the Year for “Espresso” and delivered a show-stopping performance that included kissing an alien dancer.

International artists gain recognition

The nominations showcase music’s increasingly global nature, with several international artists earning their first major VMA recognition. ROSÉ leads a strong K-pop contingent that includes fellow Blackpink members JENNIE and JISOO, plus BTS member Jimin, all earning their debut solo nominations.

Bad Bunny maintains his crossover appeal with nominations in both Latin-specific and general categories, competing for Artist of the Year alongside established American stars. His continued success reflects the growing influence of Latin music in mainstream American culture.

New country category debuts

After 42 years, the VMAs finally acknowledges country music with its inaugural Best Country category. The nominees include 1) Chris Stapleton with “Think I’m in Love With You,” 2) Cody Johnson featuring Carrie Underwood on “I’m Gonna Love You,” 3) Jelly Roll’s “Liar,” 4) Lainey Wilson’s “4x4xU,” 5) Megan Moroney’s “Am I Okay?” and 6) Morgan Wallen’s “Smile.”

This addition reflects country music’s undeniable mainstream impact and follows the VMAs’ pattern of expanding genre representation with categories like Best Latin, Best K-Pop, and Best Afrobeats in recent years.

Video of the Year showcases diversity

The Video of the Year category presents a fascinating mix of established stars and breakthrough artists. Ariana Grande earns recognition for “brighter days ahead,” while Billie Eilish competes with “Birds of a Feather.” The category also includes Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” the Gaga-Mars collaboration, ROSÉ and Mars’ “APT.,” Carpenter’s “Manchild,” and The Weeknd’s collaboration with Playboi Carti on “Timeless.”

Artist of the Year battle intensifies

The Artist of the Year category promises intense competition among seven nominees representing different musical genres and career stages. Swift faces challenges from previous winner Bad Bunny, 2020 champion Lady Gaga, and first-time nominees including Beyoncé, Lamar, Morgan Wallen, and The Weeknd.

Technical categories honor creative teams

Behind-the-scenes talent receives recognition through technical categories celebrating directors, cinematographers, editors, choreographers, and visual effects artists. Multiple nominations went to videos like Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” Gaga’s “Abracadabra,” and Carpenter’s “Manchild,” highlighting the collaborative nature of music video production.

Voting process engages fans

Fan participation remains central to the VMA experience, with voting open across 19 gender-neutral categories through September 5. The innovative Song of the Year category features a two-round elimination process, starting with 10 nominees before narrowing to six finalists based on fan votes.

Additional voting opportunities exist through social media, with artist-specific hashtags providing extra chances to support favorite nominees. Best New Artist voting continues into the live ceremony, maintaining suspense until the final moments.

Ceremony promises spectacular entertainment

The 2025 VMAs build on the success of last year’s ceremony, which featured career-defining moments including Chappell Roan’s Best New Artist victory and medieval-themed performance of “Good Luck, Babe!” The show delivered the largest multi-network audience in four years while generating record social media engagement.

Broadcast milestone for CBS

CBS’s first-time hosting of the VMAs represents a significant broadcast partnership change, with simultaneous streaming on Paramount Plus expanding accessibility. This move positions the ceremony for potentially broader mainstream appeal while maintaining MTV’s signature irreverent style.

The ceremony promises to deliver the mix of musical performances, surprise collaborations, and unexpected moments that have made the VMAs appointment television for music fans worldwide.