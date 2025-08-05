PurFix brings luxury cocktails to your everyday moments

Entrepreneur Kawanna Pleasant blends bold flavors, Harlem hustle, and a vision for success in the booming ready-to-drink market

Harlem-based entrepreneur Kawanna Pleasant is carving her own lane in the booming ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail space with PurFix, a brand she describes as “a vacation in a can.” The name is a blend of “perfect” and “fix,” and Pleasant is determined to make each sip live up to it.

Her journey into the beverage industry began at age 21, when bartending on weekends turned into a full-fledged passion. Over the years, Pleasant wore nearly every hat in hospitality — bartender, bottle girl, waitress, bar manager — before moving into liquor sales. That experience, she says, gave her a 360-degree understanding of the industry.

The idea that led to a career pivot

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and bars shuttered, Pleasant pivoted. She began crafting cocktails from home for neighbors and friends, eventually realizing she could channel her expertise into building her own brand. “Instead of making other companies profitable, I thought, why not do this for myself?” she says.

While the RTD market has exploded in recent years, Pleasant is confident PurFix stands out. Rather than relying on generic drink blends, she develops each recipe from scratch — pairing fruits and flavors to deliver a balanced, elevated experience. “I want people to feel like they’re on a beach in Jamaica or a rooftop in Puerto Rico,” she explains. “It’s luxury and relaxation in a can.”

Staying creative and nimble in business

Pleasant regularly shares samples with friends, neighbors, and family, collecting notes to fine-tune flavors. She credits her openness to constructive criticism and her deep Harlem roots for keeping the brand authentic and relatable.

As a Black woman in a space where she’s often the only one in the room, Pleasant sees her venture as bigger than business. “I owe it to my children, my community, and other women to keep going,” she says. “I want them to see that nothing is impossible.”

Her advice for aspiring entrepreneurs? Do your research, protect your vision, and define success on your own terms. “It’s not going to happen overnight. Celebrate the small wins,” she says.

Check out PurFix at www.purfixrtd.com and on Instagram at @purfixcocktails.