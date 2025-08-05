Trump targets Gayle King following late night show end

President Donald Trump launched a public attack against CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King on Truth Social Monday night, claiming her career is over and criticizing her lack of support for his administration. The 70-year-old journalist became Trump’s latest target following recent changes at the network.

Trump’s social media post accused King of losing belief in him and his administration while suggesting she lacked the courage to support him publicly. The president claimed King has no talent, ratings, or strength in his harsh assessment of the veteran broadcaster.

The attack comes amid speculation about King’s future at CBS, with reports suggesting declining ratings and management concerns about the morning show’s direction. Trump amplified a New York Post article that described King’s future at the network as murky.

Colbert cancellation precedes King criticism

Trump’s criticism of King follows his public celebration of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show cancellation, which CBS announced would end in May 2026. The president expressed satisfaction with the decision on social media, claiming the host lacked talent and deserved to lose his show.

The timing of both the Colbert cancellation and Trump’s attack on King has raised questions about potential political pressure on CBS programming decisions. Critics suggest the network may be responding to White House pressure against voices critical of the Trump administration.

Sources within the industry have noted the pattern of targeting CBS personalities who frequently critique Trump’s policies and actions. The president has made similar threats against other late night hosts, including Jimmy Kimmel.

CBS settlement creates leverage for Trump

Trump’s attacks on CBS personalities occur against the backdrop of a recent $16 million settlement between Paramount and the president over a 60 Minutes editing dispute. The entertainment company agreed to contribute the funds toward Trump’s future presidential library.

The settlement came as Paramount sought approval for its $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media, which required Federal Communications Commission clearance. Critics have characterized the settlement as a quid pro quo arrangement that gave Trump influence over CBS content decisions.

The merger approval process created additional pressure on Paramount executives to resolve disputes with the Trump administration. This dynamic may have influenced decisions about programming and on-air personalities who frequently criticize the president.

King’s relationship with Trump remains adversarial

Despite Trump’s claims about King’s former belief in him, the journalist has consistently criticized Republican policies and endorsed Democratic candidates. During the 2024 presidential election, King publicly supported Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Convention.

King described Harris as uniquely qualified for the presidency, directly contradicting Trump’s assertion about her political loyalty. The CBS host has maintained critical coverage of Trump administration policies throughout his time in office.

During Trump’s January 2025 inauguration coverage, King noted the lack of diversity among attendees, questioning why so few people of color were present at the ceremony. Her commentary reflected ongoing tensions between the network and the White House.

Network changes affect King’s position

Reports suggest King may voluntarily leave CBS to protect her professional legacy rather than face continued political pressure. Sources indicate she is weighing her options carefully and may not renew her estimated $10 million contract.

King reportedly expressed frustration with CBS decisions to move filming from the prestigious Times Square studio to the CBS Broadcast Center. She viewed the relocation as a personal slight and evidence of reduced network support for the morning program.

The veteran journalist’s concerns about her professional reputation extend beyond studio locations to broader questions about editorial independence under new ownership. Skydance Media’s control of CBS creates uncertainty about future programming directions and host retention.

King has spent over a decade at CBS after leaving her longtime friend Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network, establishing herself as a prominent morning television personality known for both hard news coverage and lighter entertainment segments.