Winnie Harlow tests Caribbean moves in bikini dance video

Winnie Harlow shared a provocative twerking video with her 10 million Instagram followers on Monday, showcasing her Caribbean dance moves while wearing a tiny bikini aboard a yacht. The 31-year-old supermodel, whose ancestry traces back to Jamaica, explained that she needed to test whether her cultural rhythm remained intact.

The video showed Harlow dancing to “Tshwala Bam” alongside another woman, displaying her dance skills against an ocean backdrop. The Canadian model questioned whether months of dancing to electronic dance music had affected her connection to traditional Caribbean movements.

Harlow expressed satisfaction with her performance, confirming that her ancestral rhythm remained strong and well-preserved despite extended exposure to different musical styles. The confident display demonstrated her continued connection to her Jamaican cultural heritage through dance.

Yacht lifestyle continues with fiancé Kyle Kuzma

The twerking video represents the latest glimpse into Harlow’s luxurious yacht lifestyle, which she has been enjoying with NBA star fiancé Kyle Kuzma. The couple recently celebrated Kuzma’s 30th birthday aboard a boat, continuing their pattern of waterfront celebrations.

Kuzma, who was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this year, proposed to Harlow in February during a romantic Caribbean getaway. The couple has maintained an on-and-off relationship since 2020, finally committing to engagement after five years together.

The proposal took place on a Caribbean island where Kuzma had planned what Harlow initially believed was a Valentine’s Day vacation. The NBA player decorated their cabin with roses, balloons, chocolate, and champagne before reading her a poem that concluded with the marriage proposal.

Engagement story reveals romantic planning

Kuzma surprised Harlow with an 8.5-carat oval-cut engagement ring featuring two baguette stones on the sides. The elaborate proposal demonstrated months of planning as Kuzma convinced his then-girlfriend that the trip was simply a romantic weekend getaway.

Harlow accepted the proposal before Kuzma could even reveal the engagement ring, recognizing the significance of the moment through his poem. The romantic gesture marked a milestone in their relationship that began through Instagram messaging in 2019.

Their relationship initially started when Kuzma messaged Harlow on Instagram but received no response. They reconnected on the platform in early 2020, leading to their first in-person meeting in Los Angeles during the pandemic lockdown period.

Career success supports luxury lifestyle

Harlow’s modeling career began after competing on America’s Next Top Model in 2014, launching her into international fashion prominence. She has since become one of the most recognizable names in the industry while promoting diversity in fashion.

The supermodel has successfully built her brand beyond traditional modeling, establishing herself as an entrepreneur and social media influencer. Her large Instagram following provides a platform for sharing both professional work and personal moments.

Her success in the fashion industry has enabled the luxury lifestyle showcased in her recent yacht videos and travels. The combination of modeling income and social media influence supports her high-profile relationship and extravagant celebrations.

Cultural heritage remains central to identity

The twerking video demonstrates Harlow’s commitment to maintaining her cultural identity despite her international modeling career and exposure to different musical influences. Her Jamaican ancestry continues playing an important role in her personal expression and public persona.

Harlow’s willingness to share intimate cultural moments with her followers reflects confidence in her heritage and desire to celebrate Caribbean traditions. The yacht setting provided an appropriate backdrop for reconnecting with ancestral dance forms.

Her fans eagerly anticipate the couple’s upcoming wedding, which promises to incorporate both their personalities and cultural backgrounds. The combination of Harlow’s dance skills and Kuzma’s athletic achievements suggests their celebration will be memorable and entertaining.