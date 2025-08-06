Sergeant who allegedly shot 5 soldiers arrested and ID’d

Five U.S. Army soldiers were shot at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, allegedly at the hands of an Army sergeant who has been taken into custody, according to a law enforcement official.
The alleged shooter was identified by the Army as Quornelius Radford, and the gun used in the shooting was not military issued but his personal weapon. Sources said Radford had been arrested in recent weeks.
The U.S. Army base — the largest one east of the Mississippi River — was placed under lockdown from about 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The shooting took place in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area, which is about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, one of Georgia’s oldest cities.
Stay tuned for further updates as they become available.