DJ Akademiks slams Metro Boomin’s album

DJ Akademiks has sparked controversy by criticizing Metro Boomin’s latest album performance, attributing poor streaming numbers to what he considers questionable guest artist choices. The media personality shared his thoughts about Futuristic Summa, the collaborative project between Metro Boomin and DJ Spinz that pays tribute to Atlanta’s golden club era.

Akademiks admitted he had not listened to the entire album but claimed his industry instincts told him the project would struggle commercially. He pointed to the inclusion of several Atlanta artists from the 2010s era as evidence that the album lacked the star power needed to compete in today’s streaming landscape.

The media personality specifically mentioned artists like J Money, Young Dro, Roscoe Dash, and Travis Porter as examples of collaborators who no longer have the same commercial appeal they once enjoyed. Akademiks predicted that potential listeners would skip the album after seeing these names without recognizing them as current hitmakers.

Mixed lineup creates commercial confusion

While Akademiks focused on the veteran Atlanta artists, the Futuristic Summa tracklist actually features a mix of established legends and current superstars. The 24-track album includes multiple appearances from some of hip-hop’s biggest names, including Lil Baby, Quavo, 2 Chainz, Young Thug, and Future.

This combination reflects Metro Boomin’s stated goal of honoring Atlanta’s influential club scene from the 2010s while maintaining relevance with contemporary audiences. The producer aimed to create a bridge between different generations of Atlanta hip-hop, celebrating the city’s rich musical heritage.

However, Akademiks argued that this approach confused potential listeners who might not understand the cultural significance of featuring certain artists alongside current chart-toppers. He suggested that casual fans would not appreciate the historical context Metro Boomin was trying to create.

Streaming numbers tell difficult story

The criticism comes as Futuristic Summa faces an uphill battle on the charts. Unlike Metro Boomin’s previous two solo albums, which both debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, this project is struggling to reach the top 20 positions in its opening week.

This commercial performance represents a significant departure from Metro Boomin’s recent track record as one of hip-hop’s most successful producers. His previous projects benefited from high-profile collaborations and strategic timing that maximized streaming numbers and chart positioning.

The streaming struggles have prompted defensive responses from Metro Boomin himself, who took to social media to address criticism from various media personalities. The producer appeared particularly frustrated with commentary from Joe Budden, who publicly skipped through portions of the album during a podcast review.

Cultural significance versus commercial appeal

Despite the commercial challenges, many Atlanta-based fans and hip-hop enthusiasts have praised the album’s cultural authenticity. These supporters argue that the project successfully captures the spirit of Atlanta’s club scene during its most influential period, even if that doesn’t translate to immediate streaming success.

The divide between cultural appreciation and commercial performance highlights ongoing tensions in hip-hop about honoring the genre’s history while maintaining mainstream relevance. Metro Boomin’s approach represents an attempt to balance these competing priorities.

Personal beef affects commentary

Akademiks‘ criticism cannot be separated from his ongoing tensions with Metro Boomin, which stem from their positions during the 2024 Drake controversy. The media personality aligned himself with Drake’s perspective during that conflict, while Metro Boomin supported opposing viewpoints.

This personal history adds context to Akademiks’ harsh assessment of the album, suggesting that his commentary may be influenced by factors beyond purely artistic or commercial considerations. The longstanding beef between the two figures creates questions about the objectivity of such public criticism.

As the album continues competing for chart positions, the debate between cultural authenticity and commercial viability remains unresolved, with different factions of hip-hop culture taking opposing sides on Metro Boomin’s creative choices.