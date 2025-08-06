Former NBA star starts foundation for people who stutter

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist helps others who stutter by founding the Change and Impact Foundation

Because former NBA player Michael Kidd-Gilchrist was an athletic marvel who boasted an illustrious collegiate and professional portfolio, most would assume he coasted by in a carefree, fairytale life. But Kidd-Gilchrist has fought a speech language disorder he’s battled since childhood, and he is working to help others who face the same stuttering impediments in life as he did.

Growing up in New Jersey and playing for the same powerhouse high school team with basketball magician Kyrie Irving, Kidd-Gilchrist was ranked as the No. 3 player in the country by ESPN and Rivals.com and was considered No. 1 at his position by Scout.com. He then went on to star at the blue blood program of college basketball, the University of Kentucky, before becoming the 2nd overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

However, that sterling resume, national fame, and globe-trotting lifestyle masked the scars from the sometimes merciless teasing he endured because he stuttered as a kid, and even into adulthood.

Kidd-Gilchrist founded the Change and Impact Foundation, which helps children who stutter. He is leveraging his enhanced platform to support others, particularly young people, on a larger scale.

“As part of our vision to change the social stigma of stuttering, we are committed to our work: advocacy, education, and awareness,” he said. “We believe in action and teamwork through community and strategic partnerships that align with our goals to move our mission forward.”

The foundation provides speech therapy and educational support and aims to break the stigma around stuttering. Kidd-Gilchrist advocates for legislation to ensure therapy sessions are covered by insurance. He also emphasizes patience and self-acceptance, especially for young people facing similar challenges.

The Change and Impact Foundation’s mission has three main objectives:

-New and established stuttering programs focused on prevention, early intervention and treatment for stuttering;

-One-on-one speech therapy sessions with a Speech-Language Pathologist for children who stutter;

-Develop research paradigms that provide evidence-based best practices in the evaluation and treatment of stuttering, to be shared across the healthcare spectrum.

“I was very insecure, you know, about having a stutter in the first place … You know, I am an athlete, and I’m African American, and also I have a stutter,” Kidd-Gilchrist explained to rolling out about his multi-pronged challenge growing up.

Kidd-Gilchrist said he often ruminated over possible scenarios where stuttering could be problematic.

“I actually want to help people,” he said. “If I ever got stopped by the cops, you know, I’m not sure even what would happen and things like that. So, it kind of started like that for me. And I was thinking about it over and over again, you know, I was just willing to help.”

Ironically, now that he is retired, where speaking publicly is no longer required, Kidd-Gilchrist is speaking out more than ever before.

Thanks to strategic alliances and the help of other activists and philanthropists such as himself, Kidd-Gilchrist was able to get bills passed in Kentucky, New York, Pennsylvania, and Nevada to ensure insurance coverage for speech impediment or stuttering therapy. His goal is to get similar legislation passed in every state of the Union.