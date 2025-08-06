Verizon customer perk changes affect phone plans

Wireless carrier eliminates Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass benefits from premium plans as customer losses mount and competition intensifies

Verizon has delivered another blow to customers already frustrated by rising phone bills, announcing the elimination of popular gaming subscription perks from two of its premium wireless plans. The move affects customers on 5G Get More and 5G Play More plans who currently receive free access to Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass services.

The timing could not be worse for the wireless giant, which recently reported losing 51,000 postpaid phone customers during the second quarter of 2025. The company has faced mounting pressure from customers angry about repeated price increases over the past year, and this latest change threatens to accelerate customer departures.

Starting September 22nd, Verizon will begin discontinuing the free gaming subscription benefit, with complete removal from customer accounts occurring by September 25th. The eliminated perks normally cost customers $6.99 per month for Apple Arcade and $4.99 per month for Google Play Pass, representing real value that customers will now lose.

Price increases drive customer frustration

Verizon has implemented multiple price hikes over recent months that have angered longtime customers. In March 2024, the company raised prices on several popular plans including 5G Start, 5G Play More, 5G Get More, and 5G Do More by $4 per month. Then in January 2025, additional increases hit myPlan and New Verizon Plan customers, with the company citing rising operational costs.

These price increases have contributed directly to customer losses, as CEO Hans Vestberg acknowledged during the company’s July earnings call. Vestberg admitted that recent pricing actions and increased competition from rivals had influenced customer decisions to end their phone service with Verizon.

The wireless market has become increasingly competitive as customers have more options than ever before, including traditional carriers, cable companies offering wireless service, and smaller discount providers. This competition has made customers more willing to switch providers when faced with higher prices or reduced benefits.

Gaming perks provided real customer value

The eliminated gaming subscriptions offered substantial value to customers who used mobile gaming services. Apple Arcade provides access to a large catalog of premium games without ads or in-app purchases, while Google Play Pass offers similar benefits for Android users along with access to premium apps.

For customers who actively used these services, losing the free subscriptions represents an effective monthly price increase of up to $11.98 if they choose to maintain both services independently. Many customers may simply cancel the gaming subscriptions rather than pay the additional monthly fees.

Verizon has indicated that customers can still access Apple Arcade through their myPlan accounts by selecting the Apple One perk, though this requires switching to a different plan structure that may not suit all customer needs.

More price increases reportedly planned

The gaming subscription removal comes amid reports that Verizon plans additional price increases and the elimination of various loyalty discounts by September 1st. These changes would further burden customers already dealing with higher monthly bills compared to previous years.

According to recent industry data, Americans spent an average of $121 per month on phone bills in 2024, representing a 2% increase from 2023 spending levels. Verizon’s continued price increases contribute to this growing financial burden on household budgets.

Company claims focus on customer retention

Despite actions that seem likely to drive customers away, Verizon executives claim they remain focused on improving customer loyalty and retention. Chief Financial Officer Tony Skiadas described various initiatives designed to enhance customer experience, including artificial intelligence tools for personalized support.

The company has also promoted programs like their best value guarantee and exclusive event access as ways to build customer loyalty. However, these efforts may prove insufficient to offset the negative impact of higher prices and reduced benefits.

As competition in the wireless market continues intensifying, Verizon’s strategy of raising prices while cutting popular perks appears increasingly risky for maintaining their customer base.