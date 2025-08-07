A dildo dilemma: Should WNBA ban fans from bringing bags?

4 people have heaved the same type of sex objects onto or near the court within the past week

A disturbing, disgusting, and dangerous trend has suddenly emerged in the WNBA with “fans” throwing sex objects onto the court at arenas around the league.

Fans, media, the league, and sports journalists are trying to come to grips with why individuals are hurling dildos onto the court and what the possible purpose behind chucking the items is.

A timeline of heaving dildos on the WNBA courts

The first episode happened on July 29, during the fourth quarter of the Atlanta Dream’s game against the Golden State Valkyries at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Ga., just outside of Atlanta, according to USA Today. The 23-year-old man was caught, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, public indecency/indecent exposure, and criminal trespass.

Another individual replicated the disreputable act when the Valkyries squared off against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Aug. 1. An official kicked the dildo off the court, and a staffer used a towel to pick it up and dispose of it. No one was tracked down for the repulsive act.

The last time someone threw a dildo on the court happened during the Indiana Fever game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 5. Ironically, Fever forward Sophie Cunningham, who previously pleaded with the public not to throw objects on the court because it could injure players, was the one hit with the sex object during the game. Kelsey Plum of the Sparks registered repulsion as she kicked the object off the court.

A fourth fan tried to heave a sex toy onto the court in Pheonix, but the object never made it that far. He was immediately tackled by security and subsequently arrested.

Coaches and players speak out

“It’s ridiculous, it’s dumb, it’s stupid,” Sparks coach Lynne Roberts exclaimed, according to Yahoo! Sports. “It’s also dangerous. Player safety is No. 1, respecting the game, all those things. I think it’s really stupid.”

There are some blogs that claim the WNBA has instituted a ban on fans’ ability to bring bags into the arena. The WNBA has not banned bags as of Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. It did, however, warn visitors of banishment from the arena if they are caught heaving any object onto the field of play.

The WNBA warns of possible banishment

“The safety and well-being of everyone in our arenas is a top priority for our league,” the WNBA said in a statement obtained by USA Today. “Objects of any kind thrown onto the court or in the seating area can pose a safety risk for players, game officials, and fans. In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities.”