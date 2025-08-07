Why ‘Living Single’ threatened Kim Coles with fat jokes

A few jokes were written into the script

In one scene where Khadijah sits in the back with the luggage, there’s a comment made about something weighing down the car. The blindfolded character says, “You better not be looking at me,” which the two actresses said was a subtle joke about Coles’ weight.

“It is a fat joke,” Alexander acknowledged.

“We didn’t do a lot of that on this show, and I’m grateful that we didn’t do a lot of that on this show because I gained weight every year. And we could have a whole conversation about [it],” Coles said in response. “I’m surprised we let that one go.”

Alexander admitted that a few “fat jokes” did slip in on some of the earlier scripts, but Queen Latifah put a stop to it.

Queen Latifah defended Kim Coles

“Latifah made it really clear, like, ‘We’re not going to be doing that,’ and then they disappeared,” Coles remembers.

Coles added, “I would get a call at the beginning of every season to my manager saying, ‘Kim Coles has to lose some weight. She has to lose some weight. She has to lose some weight.'”

This is the latest in a storehouse full of unsavory stories of Hollywood’s narrow and toxic view of beauty, which was and remains Eurocentric.

Kim Coles found the producers oppressive

“But there is an expectation by these suits in an office somewhere of what they think sexy is. And so I had a really hard time as I was gaining weight and feeling as if everybody was staring,” Coles continues.

Coles acknowledged that while Latifah was instrumental in halting these kinds of jokes, producers still “threatened” Coles behind the scenes.

“You won’t remember this, but I told you that they threatened me and said, ‘If you keep gaining weight, we’re going to have to start writing fat jokes.’ And you said, ‘I won’t read those jokes,'” she reminded Alexander.

Coles said producers rationalized the “fat jokes” because it didn’t seem realistic for her to be gaining weight, yet the cast members never discussed it on the show. “She wouldn’t be gaining all this weight, and her friends wouldn’t say anything.”

“That was the threat — lose some weight or we’re going to have to start writing fat jokes. And I brought it to you and you said, ‘I won’t read those jokes.'”

Alexander said that of their castmates, “No one” would do that to any of them.

“See, that’s — you have to have willing collaborators,” Alexander explained. “But, you know, the sad part is it got in your mind because I do remember that you went on a very concerted effort throughout the series to keep the image that they wanted.”