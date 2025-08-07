Why singer Raena White is celebrating Whitney Houston

On Whitney Houston’s birthday a special tribute is planned showcasing her legacy and the talent of Raena White

With her powerhouse vocals, staggering commercial success, and universal critical acclaim it is no surprise that the legacy of legendary recording artist, Whitney Houston continues to inspire singers of today such as, Raena White. The Broadway star — with previous roles in Chicago and Some Like it Hot–has been a longtime admirer of Houston’s. And to celebrate the icon’s birthday White will perform a special tribute titled Dear Whitney on Saturday, Aug. 9 (Houston’s actual birthday) at Joe’s Pub in New York City. In this interview, White breaks down the challenges, joys, and highlights from Houston’s musical catalog and shares how she is developing her own musical identity for her forthcoming debut single and EP.

Whitney Houston is one of the most covered artists of all time. What is the unique element you’re hoping to bring to these songs and to her story?

My background is in theatre and as actors we are trained to value and focus on storytelling and bringing a story to life. I believe my unique element that I’m carrying with me over into my music career–and with this show, in particular–is the ability to truly paint a picture of her lyrics in a fresh way and to infuse them with my own lived experiences.

Whitney also covered songs by other artists (including some of her biggest hits). What’s your favorite cover song by her and why?

The song “Home” from the musical The Wiz is one of my top favorites of her covers. She sang it in 1983 on The Merv Griffin Show. She turns the longing of the lyrics into a hope-filled surety. She brought such a feeling of unbreakable faith to the song. It feels triumphant!

What is the most challenging song of Whitney’s for you to perform and why?

Without a doubt, it has to be “Didn’t We Almost Have It All.” It’s one of the hardest songs to sing in the history of songs. The levels of stamina, agility, power and gut-wrenching emotion needed for the song would challenge even the most skilled singer. It’s a vocal masterclass.

What is the most joyous song of Whitney’s for you to perform and why?

One of my favorite Whitney songs to perform is “I Believe in You and Me” because it just feels so effervescent and it is so lovely. I sang it at a close friend’s wedding and you could just see the happy smiles on everyone’s faces and the joy was palpable. That song is the embodiment of joy to me.

You’re currently recording your first single and EP. What is the musical identity of Raena White that listeners can expect to be introduced to?

Creativity is fluid and as I’m recording my first project I now truly understand this. The more I write my lyrics, the more defined [is] my point of view. The cool thing about this process is the evolution from a focus on acting to music. It’s so interesting to see how it unfolds and what colors or hues that presents. My musical identity is in a refining process and the most I can say is that it will be authentic, thrilling and introspective. One of my main goals is to remind people what they are made of [and] that they can persevere even when they’ve hit rock bottom.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.