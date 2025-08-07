Why the BET Hip Hop Awards and Soul Train Awards wiped out

BET CEO Scott Mills elaborates on the structural changes and the reboot of iconic shows

BET caused seismic cultural quakes when it shockingly announced it has indefinitely suspended two of its most iconic annual events, the BET Hip Hop Awards and the Soul Train Awards.

Scott Mills, the CEO of BET, gave Billboard his team’s rationale for pressing the pause button on the two shows that illuminate the successes of artists within the hip-hop and R&B realms, two music platforms often undervalued by mainstream society.

BET’s CEO explains the halt of the award shows

“So for BET linear, we have suspended the Soul Train and Hip-Hop award shows,” Mills told Billboard.

“It’s less about them being no longer and more about our team having to reimagine them for this changing media landscape that we find ourselves in. I think what we’re going to see are more people taking franchises and saying, ‘This might have started on linear television, but now I’m going to move it to another space. Do I move it to streaming? Or do I move it to another platform?’”

Mills did not specify when the “BET Hip Hop Awards” and “Soul Train Awards” is expected to return. He said this is part of Black Entertainment Television’s reorganization and revamping of its organization. It is also part of the resuscitation of BET, which also recently announced the reimagining of its long-running and iconic show “106 & Park” into “106 & Sports.”

‘106 & Sports’ to be much like ‘106 & Park’

The chief executive explained that “106 & Sports” is a collaboration with Spring Hill Entertainment (one of LeBron James’ production companies) and is set to launch in the fall. We’re going to start with a weekly show at that point with lots of wonderful guests. It will apply the best elements of the 106 & Park structure and format to the sports world.”

Mills said that while music remains central to BET, he also understands how American citizens’ addiction to sports and that it has become “an integral part of the culture.”