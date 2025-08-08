Briana Price thriving on Tyler Perry’s ‘Divorced Sistas’

“Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas” star Briana Price is on fire right now in her career.

The Ivy League-educated thespian is already starring opposite Joel McHale and Jimmy Tatro in California King, out now on Amazon Prime. She can also be seen opposite Sophia Bush in A Stranger In My Home, which was released on June 25.

The vivacious and versatile actress is now reveling in her role in Tyler Perry’s “Divorce Sisters,” a show about five women (anchored by former Destiny’s Child singer-actress LeToya Luckett) in their early 40s navigating marriage, divorce, drama, and dalliances. Her character, Tiffany, a grounded real estate agent, starts to open her heart to a new person.

“There’s a lot of trauma, and, you know, there’s a bit of skeletons that get revealed over the course of these women’s journey in this show,” she said about her Tiffany character. “Tiffany is a real estate agent. She’s like a grounded, loyal friend who has been divorced for three years and is focused on work and rebuilding herself. And through the course of our show, she starts to open up her heart a little bit. Now, the question is, is she opening up her heart to the right person? We don’t know. We gotta see. You gotta tune in.”

Price auditioned for the role under tumultuous circumstances as cataclysmic infernos raged throughout Los Angeles County, consuming hundreds of acres and destroying many homes, which she experienced personally.

Reading for the role gave her respite from the calamitous situation in her hometown of Pasadena, with fires blazing down the street from her childhood house.

“I remember reading the audition and just like feeling like I was transported to, like, a much easier space emotionally, which is what I honestly needed as an actress, as a person in that moment,” Price said of the fires that she could see from her home window, though her house was spared.

Now living part-time on the other side of the continent, Price said she is indebted for the opportunity and, most of all, Tyler Perry for bringing the sitcom to life.

“I have the utmost respect for Tyler Perry,” she said of the movie and TV mogul. “He’s created something that is unfathomable and like so genius. So I was attracted to working with him and experiencing what that process would be like, and also being able to—I didn’t know who I was working with until, like, I got there, pretty much, but was thrilled to see, like, the level of artistry that I was surrounded by.”

After studying at Columbia University, Price made her television debut in 2012 as a dancer on the hit show “Glee.” She then appeared in guest roles as an actress on “Shameless,” “I Think You Should Leave” and “Chef Julian.” In 2020, Briana starred in Hallmark’s Christmas Tree Lane, along with Alicia Witt and Andrew Walker.

Price emphasizes the importance of authenticity and connection in her work, urging viewers to watch “Divorced Sistas” for its relatable storylines. And, much like her educational experience, she enjoys characters that help her grow and “expand” as a person and artist.

“Honestly, I just wanted to experience the world, experience New York,” said Price, who could have opted for USC or UCLA down the street from her. “Yeah, I wanted, I wanted to be in a place that wasn’t going to be so safe and would just make me expand and grow and be with all different types of people.”

And now Price is asking you to go on this growth journey with her and her character on Tyler Perry’s “Divorced Sistas.”