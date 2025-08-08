Cassie reemerges after giving birth, testifying on Diddy

It is hard to believe it’s already been three months since Cassie delivered riveting and revolting testimony against her former boss and lover, Sean “Diddy” Combs, in the bombshell sex trafficking trial.
Cassie welcomes 3rd child
It has also been more than two months since Casandra “Cassie” Ventura delivered her third child with husband Alex Fine. After being at the epicenter of the pop culture universe during the trial, Cassie and Fine retreated behind their metaphorical barricades in order to retain their sanity and to welcome their infant on May 27.
The “Me & U” singer was celebratory in her reemergence into the public sphere after a moratorium from the glaring spotlight. She posted a photo of a man prancing and sashaying as he basks in the ultraviolet rays.
Cassie reemerges publicly
Then Cassie told her 11 million Instagram followers, “When your old self slowly starts coming out postpartum.” She also added, “Factual. Little by little. lol.”
Diddy facing years in prison after conviction
As most know, the disgraced Diddy was convicted on two prostitution-related charges but cleared of the most serious allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering that would have had him languishing in prison for the rest of his life.
As it stands, the beleaguered Bad Boy boss is facing up to 10 years apiece for the two convictions, though legal connoisseurs predict just a few years in a federal prison, minus time already served.
Cassie’s husband remained a pillar of support
Fine, who remained steadfast and resolute in his support — and even sat in court and watched as his wife, Cassie, delivered nauseating details about Diddy’s debauched parties — continually lauded Ventura’s strength in a statement following her four-day testimony.
In his statement, Fine took pains to ensure the public that he did not rescue Cassie.
“Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, manipulation, violence, and intimidation,” he wrote in a statement on IG.
He also unloaded on Diddy for his tyrannical control over his wife.
“I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her. You did not break her spirit nor her smile.”