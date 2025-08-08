Cassie reemerges after giving birth, testifying on Diddy

The singer and former girlfriend of Diddy kept her promise to disappear to welcome her newborn

It is hard to believe it’s already been three months since Cassie delivered riveting and revolting testimony against her former boss and lover, Sean “Diddy” Combs, in the bombshell sex trafficking trial.

Cassie welcomes 3rd child

It has also been more than two months since Casandra “Cassie” Ventura delivered her third child with husband Alex Fine. After being at the epicenter of the pop culture universe during the trial, Cassie and Fine retreated behind their metaphorical barricades in order to retain their sanity and to welcome their infant on May 27.

The “Me & U” singer was celebratory in her reemergence into the public sphere after a moratorium from the glaring spotlight. She posted a photo of a man prancing and sashaying as he basks in the ultraviolet rays.

Cassie reemerges publicly

Then Cassie told her 11 million Instagram followers, “When your old self slowly starts coming out postpartum.” She also added, “Factual. Little by little. lol.”