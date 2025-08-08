Day 2 of the Podcast Summit starts with a bang

By: Alex Cates

This year’s Podcast Summit has been a celebration of voices, ideas, and innovation in the podcast space. Day 2 was no different, with renowned guest speakers like Brandi Harvey, Loren LoRosa and Donni Wiggins bringing powerful insights and fresh perspectives to the stage, setting the tone for an unforgettable experience. Just like day one, the event was packed with dynamic keynote talks, hands-on breakout sessions, and buzzing networking opportunities that gave creators and listeners alike a chance to connect, collaborate, and grow. From hallway conversations to panel discussions, the energy was electric—and the sense of community was undeniable. One of the standout breakout sessions at the 2025 Podcast Summit featured attorney Amy Oreafeo, who brought a much-needed dose of legal clarity to the world of podcasting.

In a space where creativity often takes center stage, Amy reminded attendees that understanding the legal side—contracts, intellectual property, licensing, and liability—is just as crucial for long-term success. Her session was packed with podcasters eager to learn how to protect their content and navigate the fine print that comes with building a brand. “We all know this is not a hobby, we want you to create a livelihood. You have a lot of people to bless, so build a solid foundation so you can make money from that podcast and leave the impact you’re supposed to leave in this world.” said Ms. Orefao when asked about the most important take away was from her breakout session. The energy throughout the venue extended beyond the breakout sessions, with a vibrant vendor area offering a wide array of products and services tailored to the podcasting community.

Some vendors were podcasters themselves, turning their platforms into brands and showcasing everything from merch to consulting services. Among the standout features was a special booth that gave attendees a rare opportunity: a one-on-one conversation with the event’s organizer, David Shands. Whether you were seeking advice, inspiration, or simply a moment to connect, this personal touch added a layer of intimacy and accessibility that set the summit apart. Attendees also had the chance to engage directly with podcast sensation Donni Wiggins, whose presence drew a crowd eager to learn how to elevate both their podcast and their business.

Known for her sharp insights and empowering approach, Donni responded to questions with authenticity and strategy, offering advice that left aspiring creators feeling seen. Rolling Out would get the chance to ask Ms. Wiggins about what it’s been like seeing the community of the event. “Where else can you go to get hand on information over a two day period of time, stuff that you can actually leave with. Community is so important to us, we want to cut out all of the fluff and give you the real deal of what you need to be successful”. The Podcast Summit wasn’t just an event—it was a launchpad for creators ready to take their platforms to the next level. From legal wisdom and branding strategies to intimate conversations with content creators, every moment was designed to empower podcasters with the tools, connections, and confidence to build something that lasts.

As attendees left with notebooks full of insights and hearts full of inspiration, one thing was clear: podcasting is no longer just a passion project—it’s a powerful vehicle for impact and influence.