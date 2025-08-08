Krista Pouncy-Dyson reveals her 26 year tech playbook

The digital advertising pioneer shares her blueprint for building a 10 year programmatic empire while putting four kids through college debt free

Krista Pouncy-Dyson has spent 26 years watching the digital advertising industry evolve from banner ads to AI powered campaigns. As founder and president of Performance First Digital, she’s built a thriving programmatic media agency that manages national healthcare campaigns and just launched an AI automation platform that’s attracting clients in droves. The Goldman Sachs alumna discusses data strategy, mentorship and the future of digital marketing.

How did you become a pioneer in programmatic media and start Performance First Digital?

I started my digital marketing career almost 26 years ago right here in New Orleans with NOLA Media Group, which was owned by the Newhouse family. They own Condé Nast, Vogue, GQ and those amazing magazines. I was actually one of the first hires here in New Orleans and rose all the way up to the top ranks at NOLA.

Around 2008/2009, I noticed the company really mining data. Data became really important. I was learning what happens with this data as people are logging on to the website. I started to pay attention and really honed in on the programmatic aspect. I said if I can do this for this company, I can certainly step out and do it for myself. I decided to move on from my corporate career and start Performance First Digital. I’ve been in business 10 years, almost.

What internal shift had to happen when you transitioned from a seven figure biller to a strategic executive?

It really came with a phone call from an ad technology third party company. When the company told me they could bring forward a lot of revenue to my company that I was working for at the time, I said wow, I could really sit in this seat as an owner/operator and do the same thing.

I really pressed forward for it to happen locally and that wasn’t well received. That was also part of me saying I gotta go because I can do this on my own. Moving from sales to executive leadership, getting some pushback because the mind is still always around the sales aspect. You can’t do anything without the money.

Your company just launched a one click digital automation platform. Who is this software built for and how can Black owned businesses tap in?

We definitely lean towards being client centric. You’re gonna let me and my team know who you want to target and because of our expertise, we can go out and find pretty much anyone online across any brand safe website, utilizing different digital tactics based on your goals and objectives.

To use the platform, you simply go to my website performancefirstdigital.com. You put in certain criteria information from a targeting standpoint. My team jumps in and takes it from there. We’re gonna interact from a reporting standpoint and optimize based on your goals and objectives.

What do most businesses get wrong about programmatic buying?

I think not putting in enough information and not really knowing who you want to target. Not really doing the due diligence around understanding what drives conversion. Also, clients really don’t have a play around mining their data. Someone coming to your website filling out a form or someone purchasing something on your website, where does all that information go? Savvy companies may have a CRM tool they’re utilizing but most don’t. They’re not capturing that robust data that can really align with who you want to target from a lookalike standpoint in the future.

As a Goldman Sachs 10K Small Business program graduate, what frameworks from that experience do you apply now?

I actually had the pleasure of entering into the program my second year in business. Goldman taught me many things but by far structure and process is critical to what we do. We are so detail oriented. We can’t keep this information in our head. We’ve got to have structure and process to pretty much everything we do. Also understanding the growth model that you want to follow and having a process not only around the growth but also around the exit strategy.

How do you use your platform to influence systemic change?

One of the things that’s super important to me as a Black owned woman business in an industry where there are not a lot of people that look like us specifically around programmatic digital advertising is to reach back and pull up. I always look for talent. If there isn’t room at my company, I make sure I know what’s happening in my ecosystem. If there is interest, I push that individual forward. I’m very proud to say I’ve done that for a number of young Black women. I don’t just leave them there. I make sure they’re being paid their worth and that they’re in a scenario where they can grow and learn.

What would you say to the next generation of Black media buyers and entrepreneurs?

It starts early. If you know you want to be in this industry, you’ve got to soak up every opportunity to learn. The industry is changing every day. I always use the example of taxicabs. They just sat around and waited and then Uber came in and took the lion’s share of their business.

Take an analytical stance or decide if you want to be on the sales side. What avenue do you want to take? Then get a mentor. Find someone that you would like to be in the future and knock on that individual’s door. More often than not, particularly if it is a woman, she’s gonna hold your hand and pull you up. We cannot do this by ourselves. I had a lot of really good strong Black mentors who said I want to see you succeed.

What’s next for you professionally and personally?

We do a lot of work in the healthcare sector, specifically in the mental health sector. That’s really important to me as I see a lot of issues particularly here in Louisiana. I’m always taking a mission centric approach because I know information is opportunity and information brings on change.

Personally, my husband and I have put four children through college debt free. We have one more that is a rising senior. What that does to the start of your career is monumental. It was a standard we wanted for our children. That’s something I like to preach because it’s important for us to do that for our children if we have the capacity. It brings forward what we all generally want, which is generational wealth.